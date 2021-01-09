Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

DBs who score points, Troy Hill | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Jan 09, 2021 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6708
Sarina Morales

Team Reporter

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, cornerback ﻿Troy Hill﻿ gives us his favorite defensive touchdown this season, who is the best dressed Ram, and why he's such a sweet guy.

1: Contribute to the greater good

Sarina: As a DB who scores points, how does it feel to get the success you are having this season?

Troy: It feels great to be honest and being able to help the team and contribute to wins. That's always a positive.

2: Save the best for last

Sarina: What is your favorite touchdown you've scored this season, out of the three?

Troy: The last one because it seemed like the most important one.

E_TOWL4431
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

3: The connection

Sarina: You're playing on the best defense in the league. From your perspective, what's working for you guys?

Troy: Everything. Everything. Just the connection that we got and just understanding what was going on from every individual on the team.

4: Style is impeccable

Sarina: You're a super stylish man. How would you describe your style and where it comes from?

Troy: My style is impeccable and unique. And it comes from my head, the creativity in my head.

E_TOWL1530_2
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

5: Watch the drip!

Sarina: Who do you think is the most stylish teammate you have?

Troy: Besides me? Brock. [Michael] Brockers be drippy!

6: Internet FTW

Sarina: What's your favorite place to go shopping at?

Troy: The Internet (laughs) or Feature right here in Calabasas.

7: Three going on 13

Sarina: How's your daughter? What's she up to these days that you're really proud of?

Troy: She's good. She's three going on 13 it seems like. I'm proud of her because she's growing fast and understanding things that I can't even think of teaching.

8: Family business

Sarina: What was your first job outside of football?

Troy: I actually used to work with my dad. We used to tow cars. It was in-the-hood type of job.

E_TOWL2165
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

9: He's so sweet

Sarina: What's your favorite food? Are you sweet or savory?

Troy: Sweet. Give me any type of sweets, cookies, brownies, anything.

10: Give me a hand

Sarina: How handy are you when it comes to fixing things?

Troy: I'm a handyman. I do it all.

