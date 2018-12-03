Rams Celebrate Back-To-Back Division Championships

'We not me' — that's been the Rams' mantra since Sean McVay began his tenure as Los Angeles' head coach last year. And when you think about Los Angeles' star defenders, Robey-Coleman may not be at the top of the list. But he's been as much of a part of the Rams' success in the last two years as anyone after signing with the team as a free agent in the 2017 offseason.

So, no, it's not necessarily right to interpret what he had to say as speaking for the entire team. But he was as fired up as ever after L.A. officially punched its ticket to the postseason.

"It feels different because other outside factors happened, which gave us the birth of winning the [division]. This year, we eliminated everybody. We went through adversity, went through this, went through that, prevailed and now we are here. It just shows the character and the toughness of the team

Robey-Coleman wasn't the only one to say this victory, this successful clinching felt different than last year. And according to a lot of players, one of the biggest factors was that this year, everyone expected the success.

"Last season was the first time in a long time and this season we've had so much success up to this point and did expect it towards the end of the year and are happy to get it done when we could," quarterback Jared Goff said.

"Last year was something new — we just wanted to play good last year, we didn't know we were going to win the division, we just wanted to win some games," defensive lineman Michael Brockers said. "But this year, we knew what the expectations were coming in and to get them done in this kind of fashion is great."