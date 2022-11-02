Rams host Academic Challenge assemblies & leadership workshop for LAUSD varsity football programs

"The students are in a unique phase developing their identity, discovering who they are and their passions, as well as connecting to their why," said Johnathan Franklin, Rams Director of Social Justice and Football Development. "To have Eric Thomas come here along with Cobie Durant and emphasize the importance of education and being the best version of themselves is incredible. This is all about pathways and access to opportunity. This is what these moments are for."

"It means a lot to speak to the high school students because you don't know what kids are going through," said Durant. "Throughout life everyone is going to face adversities, it's about how you're going to get through it, how you are going to maintain and be strong. It means a lot to have the Rams be in their corner to support them. This will help them strive to reach their goals because everyone wants to be in a good position in life whether it's becoming an NFL player or a professional. Having an event like this for the kids means a lot."