More than 3,600 Angelenos receive food assistance at SoFi Stadium for drive thru food distribution, courtesy of Rams, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino

More than 3,600 hundred individuals are celebrating the holidays with nutritious food thanks to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Los Angeles Rams and Pechanga Resort Casino. As part of the team's Fourth Annual Community Blitz Day of Service on December 7, the Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up with Pechanga to provide holiday meals to families in need. The meals featured Don Lee frozen chicken, oranges, potatoes and a shelf stable kit. Rams Safety ﻿Nick Scott﻿, Cheerleaders, Rampage, front office staff and volunteers from all three organizations helped load meal kits into vehicles.

"We have a very long history of giving back to our community, and it brings us great joy to know that more folks in need in Southern California are receiving nutritious holiday meals this season," said Andrew Masiel Sr., President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. "We hope this contribution helps them feel cared for, because there are still a lot of people struggling. We're humbled to reach our hands out to theirs."

The initiative was part of the Rams' 4th Annual Community Blitz Day of Service when the team works alongside community partners during the holidays to host volunteer efforts throughout the greater Los Angeles region.

"With more than 1 out of 5 Angelenos struggling with food insecurity, tackling hunger is an organizational priority for the Rams as we look to positively impact our community," said Molly Higgins, vice president of community affairs and engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "We were excited to work with two of our top partners, Pechanga and the LA Regional Food Bank, to utilize the Rams House, SoFi Stadium, and help Angelenos in need this holiday season."

Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the United States. According to the Los Angeles Food Bank, an estimated two million people in the county live with food insecurity. That means one in five residents may not know where their next meal will come from. The Los Angeles Food Bank serves more than 900,000 people each month.

"The ongoing partnership with the Los Angeles Rams has been very valuable to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank," said President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank, Michael Flood. "Today's distribution was yet another example of how they give back to the local community."

Pechanga and the Los Angeles Rams are corporate partners and continually give back to their communities throughout Southern California. This is the second year the Rams, Pechanga and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank have hosted a holiday drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium. Last year's initiative served more than 8,000 individuals from the Greater Los Angeles area. Additionally, for each home game at SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Pechanga recognize a community member who inspires change throughout Los Angeles. Each honoree receives a "Perfect Combination" package to Pechanga Resort Casino, which includes a weekend stay and resort credit.

For more information about how Pechanga has been giving back during the pandemic, visit www.pechanga.com/community-outreach-during-pandemic.

To learn more about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit therams.com/community.