Rams rookies, staff & Cheerleaders work alongside St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families

Jan 04, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to serve meals and provide groceries and gift cards to more than 300 low-income individuals and families at their Broadway-Manchester Service Center as part of the team's annual Community Blitz.

Rams Cheerleaders, staff members, and rookie players Quentin Lake, Daniel Hardy, Lance McCutcheon, Zach VanValkenburg, Cobie Durant, and Keir Thomas were on hand to spread holiday cheer by signing autographs, posing for photos, serving food, and presenting guests with grocery bags full of fixings and a gift card to buy turkeys for their holiday meals.

"This means a lot to me to be here. It is truly humbling to see all these people and put a smile on their face. They look at us like superstars even though we are so young in the league," said Rams safety Quentin Lake. "It felt good to serve food and take pictures, especially with me being from the Los Angeles area. It means a lot to give back to my community."

All attendees at the holiday party were families and community members who have overcome homelessness or housing instability and have utilized St. Joseph's housing program resources. Rams linebacker Daniel Hardy expressed his gratitude for representing the Rams in their holiday community service efforts and helping the less fortunate.

"I feel like this is an honor and it's a responsibility to help. To be a representative for the Rams, which is such a huge organization in this community, is major to me. Win or lose, these fans show up for us every Sunday," said Hardy. "I've been working with the homeless and giving back to the community since I was a child. My father was a pastor, so giving back is a part of my holiday tradition. I feel right at home and I'm happy to be able to help the less fortunate and share my blessings with others."

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Rams partner with St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families    

The guests enjoyed freshly made hamburgers, tacos and many sides including macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and mashed potatoes. To top off the meal, they were served delicious desserts such as peach cobbler and apple, sweet potato, and pecan pie. Guests enjoyed a DJ playing festive music, created holiday cards and got their faces painted. Each child also received a toy to take home.

"When I met with the St. Joseph center back in 2018, I fell in love with the mission and the work that they were doing to raise up our neighbors," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "I wanted to do something for the holidays to fellowship and celebrate. This has become a favorite tradition of the Los Angeles Rams. It wouldn't be the holidays without this partnership."

During the Rams' Community Blitz in 2021, the team partnered with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi to host a holiday grocery distribution for 250 St. Joseph Center clients. In 2020, the team partnered with St. Joseph Center to deliver holiday meals and gift cards to Angelenos in need of support.

"There is no better foundation in Los Angeles than St. Joseph's Center foundation," said Courtney Carranza, Director of Communication and Public Affairs of Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions. "We surprised St. Joseph Center with a $10,000 donation from AVP's Nourishing Neighbors' foundation in partnership with Kimberely Clarke. Our Nourishing Neighbors foundation gives back to local grassroots organizations. Our number one pillar is ending the cycle of hunger. We do that through our foundation and campaign in our stores all year long. This is something that we will continue to support throughout 2023."

"I'd like to thank the Rams and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions for a wonderful holiday celebration here at St. Joseph with our staff and clients," said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, President & CEO of St. Joseph Center. "It was a beautiful Community Blitz Day. It was great to be together and support one another and thrive."

St. Joseph Center is an independent, nonprofit 501 (c)(3), community-based organization. St Joseph Center's mission is to provide working poor families, as well as homeless men, women and children of all ages, with the inner resources and tools to become productive, stable and self-supporting members of the community. The agency reaches nearly 15,000 individuals annually through a variety of integrated programs. To learn more about St. Joseph Center's comprehensive services, please visit www.stjosephctr.org.

