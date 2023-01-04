Rams rookies, staff & Cheerleaders work alongside St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families

The guests enjoyed freshly made hamburgers, tacos and many sides including macaroni and cheese, baked beans, and mashed potatoes. To top off the meal, they were served delicious desserts such as peach cobbler and apple, sweet potato, and pecan pie. Guests enjoyed a DJ playing festive music, created holiday cards and got their faces painted. Each child also received a toy to take home.

"When I met with the St. Joseph center back in 2018, I fell in love with the mission and the work that they were doing to raise up our neighbors," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "I wanted to do something for the holidays to fellowship and celebrate. This has become a favorite tradition of the Los Angeles Rams. It wouldn't be the holidays without this partnership."

During the Rams' Community Blitz in 2021, the team partnered with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions and Pepsi to host a holiday grocery distribution for 250 St. Joseph Center clients. In 2020, the team partnered with St. Joseph Center to deliver holiday meals and gift cards to Angelenos in need of support.

"There is no better foundation in Los Angeles than St. Joseph's Center foundation," said Courtney Carranza, Director of Communication and Public Affairs of Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions. "We surprised St. Joseph Center with a $10,000 donation from AVP's Nourishing Neighbors' foundation in partnership with Kimberely Clarke. Our Nourishing Neighbors foundation gives back to local grassroots organizations. Our number one pillar is ending the cycle of hunger. We do that through our foundation and campaign in our stores all year long. This is something that we will continue to support throughout 2023."

"I'd like to thank the Rams and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions for a wonderful holiday celebration here at St. Joseph with our staff and clients," said Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, President & CEO of St. Joseph Center. "It was a beautiful Community Blitz Day. It was great to be together and support one another and thrive."