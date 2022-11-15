Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams host PLAY 60 Football Clinic with United American Indian Involvement to kickoff Native American Heritage Month 

Nov 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

To kickoff Native American Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a football camp for Native American youth served by the United American Indian Involvement (UAII) social services organization, which promotes and supports the physical, behavioral and spiritual well-being of American Indian/Alaska Natives in the urban Los Angeles area.

All participants developed their football skills through drills and competitive combine stations with the Rams youth engagement coaches. Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage also interacted with participants and distributed Super Bowl LVl Championship hats.

Mo Streety, Rams Youth Football Coordinator, spoke about the importance of shedding light on the Native American and Indigenous youth.

"Rams Camps provide these children of indigenous descent as well as all children an opportunity to test their physical abilities in a relaxed but competitive environment. These activities are in conjunction with PLAY 60 philosophies of keeping kids active for 60 minutes a day," said Streety. "We want to shed light on the children of Native American descendant and make sure that they are equip with everything to keep them physically and mentally fit in life. A lot of these youth are not given the resources to be successful, but with these skills, they will be physically and mentally fit and successful in all they do."

During the camp, students had the opportunity to hear from dignitaries such as Los Angeles City Council Member Mitch O'Farrell, who is of Native American descent.

"It is incredible to have the LA Rams provide this football clinic. Many of the children of the Native American community suffer from poor health issue and this clinic helps to solve those problems," said O'Farrell. "We have youth who do not have access to healthy food, drop out of school, and suffer from clinical depression. I am focused on a healthier state of mind and mental health. What the Rams are doing with athletics is great. When we're active we feel better, we think better, and it improves us academically."

A participant of the clinic and member of UAII's program, Isabella Soto, expressed how this clinic has now inspired everyone to play football no matter the gender.

"We learned a lot of drills that players would use on the field, which we could now use to become football players. No matter what the gender is, we can all still become football players," said Soto. "I feel so grateful having the LA Rams here today. I never thought a day like this would come. They really encouraged me to play football and I felt like I was a part of the actual Rams team. They are allowing kids to do things they never thought they could do."

Ramon Enriquez, Director of youth programs at UAII, spoke about the significance of events such as PLAY 60 and how they help the indigenous youth.

"Events like this are important to these kids because a lot of times kids are at risk for different health related issues, substance abuse, alcohol abuse, and violence in the home. To show them something that can help them plan for a better future is important, "said Enriquez. "The kids are having so much fun plus this PLAY 60 clinic is getting them prepared for the flag football league starting in January. This event has them excited and talking about practice. They are looking forward to it which is great."

"I want these youth to realize their true value in society. That is what these events are all about," said O'Farrell. "I want our youth to understand the value that they have within themselves, their families, tribal communities and in this country. The youth that are here are superheroes because they are descendants of people who did not survive. We have a responsibility to take care of our future generations and cannot forget our ancestors."

UAII provides quality physical and behavioral health, education, and social support services that promotes healthy lifestyles and individual responsibility in order to strengthen American Indian/Alaska Native communities, now and for future generations. All services integrate traditions, practices, and beliefs, be culturally sensitive and respectful of American Indian/Alaska Native tribal affiliation.

Rams Youth Camps are designed for elementary and middle school youth and offer educational and recreational benefits in a safe and fun environment. Each camp consists of motivational messages followed by interactive stations designed to test physical fitness and teach non-contact football skills to promote the NFL's Play 60 platform.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

