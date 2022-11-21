Rams staff, Rampage & Rams Cheerleaders help pack Welcome Home Kits at Weingart Center for seniors & veterans experiencing homelessness

As part of the team's Salute to Service Week efforts, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and staff members packed 50 Welcome Home Kits for seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness and moving into the Weingart Center’s newest permanent supportive housing development.
The housing development will provide all veterans and seniors with wrap-around case managers and services. Inside the kits were essentials needed for first-time homeowners such as pillows, courtesy of Sleep Number, household essentials, cleaning supplies, and handwritten welcome notes provided by the Rams.
"Two of our organizational priorities are celebrating the military and veterans and addressing housing insecurities and homelessness," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "We have veterans that have fought for our country and the right to have these amazing lifestyles. We want to show our support to the veterans who are currently living in the street, and the Weingart Center is working so hard to address those daily needs. We want to be a part of the overall solution that Los Angeles needs."
After packing the welcome home kits, Rams front office staff had the opportunity to tour the facility. The veterans will have a group room, gym, and rooftop for recreational purposes. The new homeowners will have incredible views of the Getty Center, Hollywood Sign, downtown Los Angeles, and Santa Monica.
"Giving back to veterans, those who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe in ways we know and don't know, they are to be honored. The military have a call that they respond to. They are responsible for our protection and support our daily lives," said Tonja Boykin, Chief Operating Officer of the Weingart Center. "Quite frankly without them there isn't community. If we think about what our world would be like without our military men and women that have served us for years, we would not be living in the United States, it would be a difference place. Providing them with housing, services, and programs they need to be successful and doing it with a partner like the LA Rams is just so special. This is so needed, not just in Los Angeles, California but the entire United States."
The Weingart Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that provides homeless individuals with the basic tools necessary to stabilize their lives, secure income and find permanent housing. Their mission is to empower and transform lives by delivering innovative solutions to break the cycle of homelessness. As one of the best comprehensive human services organizations in the western United States, the Weingart Center is committed to establishing a world in which all people have and maintain a high-quality productive life.
To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.