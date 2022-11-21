Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams staff, Rampage & Rams Cheerleaders help pack Welcome Home Kits at Weingart Center for seniors & veterans experiencing homelessness

Nov 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

As part of the team's Salute to Service Week efforts, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and staff members packed 50 Welcome Home Kits for seniors and veterans experiencing homelessness and moving into the Weingart Center’s newest permanent supportive housing development.

The housing development will provide all veterans and seniors with wrap-around case managers and services. Inside the kits were essentials needed for first-time homeowners such as pillows, courtesy of Sleep Number, household essentials, cleaning supplies, and handwritten welcome notes provided by the Rams.

"Two of our organizational priorities are celebrating the military and veterans and addressing housing insecurities and homelessness," said Molly Higgins, Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement. "We have veterans that have fought for our country and the right to have these amazing lifestyles. We want to show our support to the veterans who are currently living in the street, and the Weingart Center is working so hard to address those daily needs. We want to be a part of the overall solution that Los Angeles needs."

Rams help pack Welcome Home Kits for seniors and veterans at Weingart Center  

As part of the Salute to Service Week, the Los Angeles Rams helped pack Welcome Home Kits for seniors and veterans at Weingart Center.

WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-61
1 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-26
2 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-92
3 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-52
4 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-83
5 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-81
6 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-38
7 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-01
8 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-33
9 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-40 (1)
10 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-43
11 / 12
WCA - LA Rams Welcome Home Kits-84
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After packing the welcome home kits, Rams front office staff had the opportunity to tour the facility. The veterans will have a group room, gym, and rooftop for recreational purposes. The new homeowners will have incredible views of the Getty Center, Hollywood Sign, downtown Los Angeles, and Santa Monica.

"Giving back to veterans, those who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe in ways we know and don't know, they are to be honored. The military have a call that they respond to. They are responsible for our protection and support our daily lives," said Tonja Boykin, Chief Operating Officer of the Weingart Center. "Quite frankly without them there isn't community. If we think about what our world would be like without our military men and women that have served us for years, we would not be living in the United States, it would be a difference place. Providing them with housing, services, and programs they need to be successful and doing it with a partner like the LA Rams is just so special. This is so needed, not just in Los Angeles, California but the entire United States."

The Weingart Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that provides homeless individuals with the basic tools necessary to stabilize their lives, secure income and find permanent housing. Their mission is to empower and transform lives by delivering innovative solutions to break the cycle of homelessness. As one of the best comprehensive human services organizations in the western United States, the Weingart Center is committed to establishing a world in which all people have and maintain a high-quality productive life.

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions & Pepsi to tackle hunger in Southern California for second consecutive year

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee will assist with regional efforts to address food insecurity

news

Rams Legend & veteran Harold Jackson helps kickoff Rams Salute to Service Week with beautification project at U.S. VETS-Inglewood

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage teamed up during Salute to Service Week to renovate the group room at U.S. VETS-Inglewood. Rams Legend Harold Jackson, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage, and front office staff joined Rocket Mortgage volunteers and U.S. VETS staff to repaint, update and redecorate their group room.

news

Rams rookies tour & distribute care packages at U.S. Coast Guard Los Angeles/Long Beach base

In partnership with Bob Hope USO, Rams offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Roger Carter Jr. joined Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage to deliver Operation Gratitude care packages to more than 150 U.S. Coast Guardsmen at the Los Angeles/Long Beach base.

news

Rams, Health Net, & After School All-Stars, Los Angeles to host series of backpack distributions for elementary students throughout LA region

The distribution will feature appearances from ASAS-LA representatives, Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage

news

Rams host PLAY 60 Football Clinic with United American Indian Involvement to kickoff Native American Heritage Month

To kickoff Native American Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a football camp for Native American youth served by the United American Indian Involvement (UAll) social services organization.

news

Rams team up with LA Unified School District to kick off 'Making Caring Common' pilot program at Third Street Elementary

In partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), the Los Angeles Rams hosted a school-wide pep rally for Third Street Elementary School students to kick off the Making Caring Common program.

news

Watts Rams play in Southern California Conference Super Bowl XII Championship at SoFi Stadium

The Watts Rams are your new Pop Warner Football Champions! The Watts Rams 10U and 12U division teams recently played in the Pop Warner Southern California Conference (SCC) Super Bowl XII at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams host NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for Oak Hills Elementary School students

The Los Angeles Rams hosted their first NFL PLAY 60 Field Day of the season at Oak Hills Elementary School for 450 kindergarten through 5th grade students.

news

Rams team up with LAUSD to host the NCAA assembly & Beyond the Bell youth camp for middle school students

The Los Angeles Rams hosted an NCAA assembly and Beyond the Bell youth football camp for Hale Charter Academy students in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

news

Rams host Academic Challenge assemblies & leadership workshop for LAUSD varsity football programs

The Rams, in partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), kicked off the sixth season of the Los Angeles Rams Academic Challenge for nine varsity football programs.

news

T.R.U.S.T. South LA Executive Director Edgar Campos is Rams' eighth playmaker honoree

Edgar Campos of T.R.U.S.T. South LA is the Rams' eighth 'pLAymaker' honoree for his work helping lead land stewardship, mobility and recreation and leadership development in neighborhoods south of Downtown Los Angeles.

Advertising