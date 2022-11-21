Rams staff, Rampage & Rams Cheerleaders help pack Welcome Home Kits at Weingart Center for seniors & veterans experiencing homelessness

"Giving back to veterans, those who risk their lives on a daily basis to keep us safe in ways we know and don't know, they are to be honored. The military have a call that they respond to. They are responsible for our protection and support our daily lives," said Tonja Boykin, Chief Operating Officer of the Weingart Center. "Quite frankly without them there isn't community. If we think about what our world would be like without our military men and women that have served us for years, we would not be living in the United States, it would be a difference place. Providing them with housing, services, and programs they need to be successful and doing it with a partner like the LA Rams is just so special. This is so needed, not just in Los Angeles, California but the entire United States."