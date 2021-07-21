Rams join The Alliance Unity March and Dialogue to drive social change through sports 

The Los Angeles Rams joined ten other LA-based professional sports teams for The Alliance Unity March and Dialogue on Sunday, July 18.

The student-led initiative brought together youth, community members, LAPD officers, civic leaders, and representatives from all 11 pro sports organizations that make up The Alliance. Los Angeles Rams staff and Cheerleaders joined the march which began in Exposition Park and concluded at Banc of California Stadium where they listened to remarks from community leaders and youth representatives. Directly following, a smaller cohort of participants engaged in a facilitated dialogue.

"As we reach our first year with The Alliance, the sports teams in LA are working collaboratively in a timely and impactful way to support youth in marginalized communities," said Renata Simril, President of the Play Equity Fund. "We hope this event helped show the spirit of unity that can exist as we build more connections and create more equitable experiences for our future generations."

The Alliance unified after the highly-publicized deaths of Black Americans, most prominently George Floyd. In partnership with the Play Equity Fund, established by the LA84 Foundation, The Alliance collaborates to create change in communities of color by developing meaningful programs for young people. The Unity March commemorated the first year of The Alliance working together.

The Brotherhood Crusade helped coordinate the march and has been key in co-developing the curriculum for The Alliance Student Empowerment Program, with Community Coalition. The program teaches student-athletes about advocacy, leadership, and systemic inequalities that affect their communities.

"We were truly excited to be a partner for The Alliance Unity March and Dialogue," said Charisse Bremond-Weaver, Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO. "It's important that our youth of South Los Angeles have a voice in the community. Being able to advocate for your rights is a human right."

In the five-year commitment, The Alliance is working to bring awareness to the inequities that exist in communities of color, empower youth to create change, and expose young people to career opportunities that exist in the sports industry beyond being a pro athlete.

The 11 teams that form The Alliance: Los Angeles includes the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Chargers, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Football Club, LA Galaxy, LA Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Sparks.