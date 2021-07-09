Los Angeles Rams to kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on July 28

Open practices will feature live entertainment, giveaways, Legend autograph opportunities, family-friendly activations and more. Tickets will be required to enter Training Camp and gates will open 90 minutes before the start of each practice. Additionally, all attending fans must agree to the Fan Health Promise when they register for their mobile tickets and interactions between current players and fans will not be permitted.

During each practice, fans can tune in to Rams Camp Live, sponsored by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, for live looks at select portions of practice at TheRams.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Rams app. The live streams will be hosted by J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr and Sarina Morales who will provide viewers a glimpse into training camp practices and live looks at Rams players and coaches. Rams Camp Live also will feature post-practice interviews with Rams players, coaches and special guests.

The fan activation zone will open 90 minutes prior to every practice, except for Saturday, July 31 (2 hours), and include a stage with entertainment, cheerleader performances (for two practices), and interviews with Rams coaches, players and Legends. Fans also can explore the merchandise experience with product customizations, as well as photo and autograph opportunities with Rams Legends brought to you by UNIFY.

The Kid's Zone will feature three different inflatable stations and a 50-yard mini football field for the entire family to enjoy.

Fans who are 21 or older will be able to enjoy a cold beverage before and during practice at the Corona Beer Gardens located at the north end of the practice fields.

To celebrate the return of football on Wednesday, July 28, the team will host a Training Camp Kickoff Day for fans. The day will include a performance by the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders and photo opportunities with team mascot Rampage. The first 3,000 fans in attendance also will have the chance to receive a Rams-branded royal cooling towel.

On Friday, July 30 for Season Ticket Member Appreciation Day, all Season Ticket Members and SSL Holders in attendance can receive an exclusive STM giveaway, a meet-and-greet session with Rams Legends, and the chance to hear from Rams players in the fan activation zone before practice.

As part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday" on July 31, the Rams will host a Family Day that will include appearances from Rams Legends, music provided by DJ Mal-Ski, as well as a performance from the Rams Cheerleaders.

On Tuesday, August 3, the Rams will host a free Junior Cheerleading Clinic at UC Irvine before practice from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. PT on the practice fields. The Junior Rams Cheerleader program is designed to promote self-esteem, pride, commitment, and discipline among young men and women. The program is tailored to individuals (ages 5-18) and is open to those with years of experience or those who are just being exposed to cheerleading or dance. Fans can register for the Rams Junior Cheerleading Clinic at TheRams.com/juniorcheerclinic until Saturday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m.

The following day, the Rams will celebrate Youth Sports Day and provide youth ages 5-12 with the chance to receive a Rams royal and sol arm sleeve upon entry. In partnership with Gatorade, the Rams also will host a Junior Training Camp for students (grades 6-9) at UC Irvine. Participants will be led in football-related drills and a discussion about health and wellness. Students from select community non-profit organizations will be invited to participate.

For Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Friday, August 6, fans in attendance can enjoy live performances from Mariachi Rams and the Rams Lotería in the fan activation zone. Toyota also will provide fans the opportunity to spin a prize wheel for the chance to win free giveaways.

The Rams will travel to Oxnard on Saturday, August 7 for a scrimmage with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Monday, August 9, Rams alumni will be in attendance for Legends Day and participate in a live discussion in the fan activation zone. Fans in attendance can receive a Legends poster upon entry and while supplies last.