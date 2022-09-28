Rams launch 2023 Season Tickets

As they continue their Super Bowl title defense, the Los Angeles Rams officially launched their 2023 season ticket campaign today. Current Season Ticket Members received notification of the beginning of 2023 season ticket renewals while non-Members now have the opportunity to choose from limited ticket inventory for the 2023 season. Fans looking to purchase tickets for the current 2022 season can still click here to explore single game tickets on sale.

The Rams have made a few changes to their Season Ticket Membership for the 2023 season to reward attendance and drive customer satisfaction. The first change is moving the ticket payment option deadline up from May 1 to March 15 each year. This change allows Members who have selected a payment option by the deadline to participate in the seat relocation program earlier than in the past and complete all relocations prior to the release of the NFL schedule. To reward Season Ticket Member loyalty, only Season Ticket Members who attend at least 3 games in the 2022 season, and renew early, will be eligible for the seat relocation program. Additionally, while the right to purchase on-site parking is guaranteed for Club and Premier Members, Reserved Members who attend at least 3 games, and renew early, will be prioritized for any parking passes still available.

Current Season Ticket Members received an email from the Rams today informing them about the launch of 2023 season ticket renewals. Many Members are on an auto-renew plan and will automatically begin their interest-free monthly payment plan on November 15, 2022 with payments spread over 10 months until August 15, 2023. For Members who are not on an auto-renew plan, they will have 3 options to pay for their season tickets and must decide by the deadline of March 15, 2023. Members can either: 1) Join a monthly payment plan; 2) Opt in now to be automatically charged in full on February 15, 2023; or 3) Pay in Full at any time before March 15, 2023. Members who renew by the early deadline of February 15 will enjoy exclusive opportunities including eligibility for the seat relocation program, parking priority and monthly merchandise giveaways. To learn more, visit our renewals page.

Fans who purchase 2023 season tickets today are able to begin enjoying exclusive Member benefits immediately, including access to SoFi Stadium event and concert presales, preferred prices for 2022 home games and playoff ticket priority. Additionally, fans who purchase 2023 season tickets in the coming months will be eligible for the seat relocation program in the offseason. Purchasers can spread 2023 season ticket payments interest-free over a maximum of 10 months, through August 15th. Tickets are limited and fans are encouraged to buy now to guarantee their seats to see Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford play live in 2023. Fans must purchase a Stadium Seat License (SSL) in order to purchase Rams season tickets. SSLs can be paid over multiple years as part of a SSL Installment Plan and funds will be returned in 2068 to all buyers. To learn more, visit our season tickets page.