Rams Launch "Pizza Hut Homegating Experienece" Sweepstakes

The enter-to-win contest will offer one (1) fan the grand prize of: one (1) Pizza Hut catered watch party for twenty (20) guests at the SoFi Stadium Premiere Center on December 1 to watch the Rams-Cardinals game, two (2) tickets and pregame field passes to the Rams-Cardinals game on December 29, and autographed merchandise from Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.

To enter, fans must visit https://rams.formstack.com/forms/pizzahuthomegating to submit their contact information. The winner will be selected in a random drawing that will take place on Monday, November 18 and will be notified by email or phone using the contact information provided at the time of entry.

The entry period for the "Pizza Hut Homegating Experience" sweepstakes will end on Sunday, November 17 at 11:59 PM PT. All entrants must be legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut and its franchisees operate over 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.

With easy order options including the Pizza Hut app, mobile site, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.