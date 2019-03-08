Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams officially release LB Mark Barron

Mar 08, 2019 at 01:00 PM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday afternoon that the club has officially released veteran linebacker Mark Barron.

Barron took the field in 12 games in 2018, each of them as a starter. He logged 60 total tackles, along with 1.0 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a safety in his seventh professional season.

The Buccaneers selected Barron No. 7 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft as a highly-touted safety out of the University of Alabama. After he was traded to the Rams in October of 2014, Barron transitioned to full-time linebacker during the 2015 season while filling in for then-Rams weakside LB Alec Ogletree.

Barron appeared in 16 games in 2015 and started 16 games in 2016 for the Rams. In the 2016 campaign, Barron recorded a career-high 117 total tackles, before battling a heel/ankle injury at the tail end of the 2017 season and into beginning of the club's second year under head coach Sean McVay.

Barron's departure means the Rams will add the linebacker spot to the growing list of position groups to address in coordinator Wade Phillips' defense ahead of 2019.

The free agency window officially opens on Wednesday.

