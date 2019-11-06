Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with Covenant House to host sports career workshop, donate clothing & serve lunch

Nov 06, 2019 at 02:58 PM
Kaitlyn Amaral

On Monday, October 21, the Los Angeles Rams teamed up with Covenant House in Hollywood to host a sports career workshop, donate Rams clothing and serve lunch to residents who are battling homelessness or are victims of human trafficking.

The day began with coffee and donuts and a tour of the facility with Rams staff. During the tour, front office staffers met a few residents before introducing themselves to the larger group and spoke about their roles within the organization. Once the young adults had a grasp of the working elements of an NFL franchise, they were divided into groups where they had the opportunity to ask questions about the various departments. Following the discussions, some Rams staff served lunch while others distributed team merchandise.

"There was a lot of good dialogue. It's easier to breakdown those barriers and walls with a free flow rather than just hearing people talk about what career they're in. There was a lot of strong connections and engagement," said Covenant House Community Involvement Coordinator, Anthony Conley.

All career paths are different, and the Rams staff shared their journeys in the small discussion groups. Throughout the workshop, the Rams encouraged the young-adults to pursue their passions, not just in a future career, but in life.

"We want to inspire young Angelenos to reach for their passions and support their efforts in the process," said Community Affairs and Player Engagement Specialist, DAVID WEINGARTEN. "When we spoke about our career paths, we wanted to emphasize how each individual's path is unique. It can be difficult to navigate a career in sports and we're in a position to share our insights and experiences which will hopefully help them in their future endeavors."

Covenant House California (CHC) is a non-profit youth homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth. Serving over 4,700 youth a year, CHC provides a full continuum of services to meet the physical, emotional, educational, vocational, and spiritual well-being of young people, in order to provide them with the best chance for success in independence.

The event was part of the team's Staff Day of Service program. Each month, the Rams' front office staff volunteers with local non-profits. Since returning home to Los Angeles, Rams staff members have provided more than 7,400 hours of community service and impacted 150 local non-profits and 166 schools.

