Pacsun ramps up Partnership with Los Angeles Rams

2022 Season Marks Third Annual Sponsorship and $2 Million Total in Product Donations to Support Rams Community Impact Initiatives

Pacsun continues their proud partnership with the World Champion Los Angeles Rams for the third year, through community impact support, innovative home game day activations, fan and team engagement, and influencer initiatives.

"The positive influence the Rams have on the Los Angeles community and beyond is so powerful and seen through the organization's effective charity initiatives towards local youth, a community that we've built our brand around. We are tremendously grateful for our relationship with the Rams and look forward to our ongoing partnership, especially coming off such a momentum season and championship win last year," said Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun.

"We're very excited to once again partner with Pacsun, a brand with such strong LA roots," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. "We take extra pride in renewed collaborations that continue to touch multiple shared objectives in reaching the community & activating local pride. Pacsun has been an amazing partner for two seasons now and we can't wait to see fan reactions to this new gameday activation at the Rams House."

Bringing their shared philosophy of upending the status-quo, Pacsun and the Rams are teaming up for the 2022 season to combat a common challenge facing public schools, chronic absenteeism. To incentivize attendance at local Los Angeles school districts, Pacsun will once donate $1 million in product for the second year in a row to provide new, clean clothing to students through local programs, with the goal of outfitting 10K kids with two items each. With this year's donation, Pacsun officially donated $2 million in product to local Los Angeles youth, benefiting over 20K students.

"The foundation of Pacsun is Southern California and the youth generation, and this partnership is so valuable in that it gives us another avenue to engage with and give back to a community that has made Pacsun the brand we are today," added Alfred Chang, Co-CEO at Pacsun.

In addition to collective community efforts, Pacsun has already started activating a convergence of digital and IRL experiences with the team and for fans. On the Rams mobile app and social channels, Pacsun currently hosts a mobile experience titled *Our Look, Your Look presented by Pacsun, *that showcases the specific uniform the Rams will be wearing each regular season home game week and features a Pacsun x Rams themed outfit as inspiration for fans on what to wear for game day. Pacsun will also be onsite for Rams home games at SoFi Stadium to surprise and delight tailgaters with apparel packs inspired by the looks highlighted in the game day graphics.

The tailgate surprise & delight kicked off during the Rams second home game on September 18 and will continue throughout the season, including special activations during the holidays. Follow Pacsun and the Rams on social media for exclusive inside looks, live updates and additional news.

