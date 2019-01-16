Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams press conference schedule for NFC Championship week

Jan 16, 2019 at 01:00 PM
Simmons_Myles_headshot
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

This week, the Rams will hold a number of press conferences in anticipation of their NFC Championship game against the Saints on Sunday. Here is the schedule for the week's media availability. Select press conferences will be available to stream on the Rams' Facebook and Twitter pages.

Below is the schedule for the week.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16

Pre-Practice Availability: 1:05 p.m.

Head coach Sean McVay

Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer

DT Ndamukong Suh

Post-Practice Availability: 2:50 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.

WR Brandin Cooks

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

QB Jared Goff

CB Marcus Peters

T Andrew Whitworth

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

Pre-Practice Availability: 12:45 p.m.

Head coach Sean McVay

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips

Post-Practice Availability: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

RB C.J. Anderson

DT Aaron Donald

RB Todd Gurley II

CB Aqib Talib

WR Robert Woods

FRIDAY, JAN. 18

Post-Practice Availability: 1:55 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.

Head coach Sean McVay

DL Michael Brockers

QB Jared Goff

S John Johnson III

G Rodger Saffold III

