Rams press conference schedule for NFC Championship week

This week, the Rams will hold a number of press conferences in anticipation of their NFC Championship game against the Saints on Sunday. Here is the schedule for the week's media availability. Select press conferences will be available to stream on the Rams' Facebook and Twitter pages.
Below is the schedule for the week.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16
Pre-Practice Availability: 1:05 p.m.
Head coach Sean McVay
Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Aaron Kromer
DT Ndamukong Suh
Post-Practice Availability: 2:50 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.
WR Brandin Cooks
OLB Dante Fowler Jr.
QB Jared Goff
CB Marcus Peters
T Andrew Whitworth
THURSDAY, JAN. 17
Pre-Practice Availability: 12:45 p.m.
Head coach Sean McVay
Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips
Post-Practice Availability: 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
RB C.J. Anderson
DT Aaron Donald
RB Todd Gurley II
CB Aqib Talib
WR Robert Woods
FRIDAY, JAN. 18
Post-Practice Availability: 1:55 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
Head coach Sean McVay
DL Michael Brockers
QB Jared Goff
S John Johnson III
G Rodger Saffold III