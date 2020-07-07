Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 02:41 PM

Rams' Sebastian Joseph-Day purchases computers for students in Watts

Chase Isaacs of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Chase Isaacs

Communications

As LA-region students begin to prepare for the upcoming school year through the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many students in under-resourced communities are still lacking the most basic of educational tools and supplies.

In an effort to help bridge the technology gap for students in these areas, Rams Defensive Lineman SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY recently purchased computers and internet hot spots for 11th grade Dreamer Scholars with the "I Have a Dream Foundation-Los Angeles (IHADLA)."

"At the end of the day, everyone deserves a fair chance in life and that includes a good education regardless of your race, socioeconomic status or creed," said Joseph-Day. "I am honored to play a small part in helping these students further their education."

Joseph-Day worked with IHADLA to identify four students in need of technological resources for the upcoming school year. He also provided each of the students with a personal note of encouragement and expressed his hopes for their future.

"Sebastian's extraordinary gift of computers and internet access is a game-changer for four of our rising 11th graders from Watts," said Pamela Miller, CEO of IHADLA. "Our students will bridge the pandemic gap with this technology, ensuring a successful kickoff to the upcoming school year."

"I Have a Dream-Foundation Los Angeles" provides long-term support to youth living in under-resourced communities to enable them to achieve their full potential, promoting values of higher education and career success and providing opportunities through financial resources, enrichment programs and more. They provide academic, emotional and experiential support to students from underserved L.A. communities beginning in the first grade and continuing through college graduation and even through the start of their careers.

For more information about the Rams COVID-19 relief efforts and community programs, please visit www.therams.com/community.

