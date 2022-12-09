Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield's exciting first win as a Ram

With less than 48 hours in the Los Angeles Rams system, Baker Mayfield's role in Week 14 was the question heading into Thursday night's matchup. However, the former Heisman trophy winner and now Los Angeles Rams quarterback was able to come off the bench, pass for 230 yards and lead the team in a 98-yard game-winning drive.
With a 17-16 victory over the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, Mayfield's memorable first game with the Rams set the Twitter world on fire. Here's what his new teammates, reporters, former coaches and others around the league had to say.