Rams speeding up entry process at SoFi Stadium with new ticket & security system

Fans entering with mobile tickets saved to their mobile wallet will pull up the barcode-less ticket on their phone, then tap the back of their phone beneath the screen on the pedestal scanner. No barcode is needed if the ticket is in the mobile wallet as the entry will utilize NFC technology, which communicates a signal from your phone to the scanner. If the ticket is on mobile web or in a mobile app, the ticket should have a rotating barcode. To enter, pull up your ticket and hold the rotating barcode under the red light. All game attendees must have a valid mobile ticket on their phone, which will turn the pedestal light green after scanning. Screenshots will not be accepted.