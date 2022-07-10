Rams staff members attend Black Sports Business Symposium

To create a more inclusive and equitable professional sports community, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff teamed up with sports industry executives, including Battle of the Brains Founder and Executive Director Gregory Gibson Jr. and NFL Network Senior Correspondent Steve Wyche, to create the annual symposium.

"The Los Angeles Rams and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment are committed to building equitable pipelines for the next generation of talent in the sports industry," Demoff said. "The pathway towards a more diverse landscape of sports executives starts by providing students and young professionals access, mentorship and skillsets to demonstrate their talent."

BSBS is a disruptive, invitation-only, annual event that unites, cultivates, illuminates, and celebrates Black professionals and students in the sports business industry. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. hosted the inaugural event on June 16-18, 2022, to serve as the epicenter for Black talent acquisition, engagement and development for sports organizations driving impact within the industry.

"There were quite a lot of really interesting learning opportunities the conference presented," said Amber Williams, Rams Manager of Analytics and Consumer Insights as well as the co-chair of the Rams Diversity and Inclusion Council. "The conference was one of the more honest conferences I've attended. It was about fellowship and development. A huge part of the conference was about how you grow in your field, within the industry, and within your teams, while also celebrating and respecting who you are and your culture."

The three-day symposium provided attendees with an array of sessions focused on topics including showing up authentically in the workplace, self-advocacy, financial literacy, the importance of Black representation, women in sports, mastering mindset, and even featured a record-breaking speed networking event.

"There were two sessions that were extremely powerful," said Roxana De Santiago, Rams Football Operations Office Administrator and member of the Rams Diversity and Inclusion Council. "One focused on advocating for yourself. It was a good panel with a mixture of people who'd been in the game for 30-plus years and professionals that are my peers. Being a younger person, being a young female as well, trying to work your way up in sports is not always the easiest. Advocating for yourself is such a big one, so that panel spoke volumes… There was another panel with just women, focused on women empowerment and how to deal with being a minority in an office full of what is typically Caucasian males that are making all the big decisions. So, getting to hear these women has encouraged me to make sure that I'm moving the right way and still having my own identity while being graceful, professional, and getting what I need out of the situation without changing who I am. I found those two panels empowering and educational."