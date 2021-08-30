Rams partner with United Way of L.A. for WalkUnitedLA to address homelessness & poverty in community

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aug 30, 2021 at 03:43 PM

On the day before the Los Angeles Rams host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, fans and community members can spend their Saturday (November 6) at SoFi Stadium for the inaugural WalkUnitedLA, an expansion and reimagining of the flagship HomeWalk event. Together we will power the movement to end poverty for our homeless neighbors, students and working families.

Since 2007, HomeWalk has brought together more than 125,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $9.5 million to end homelessness for more than 20,000 of our unhoused neighbors. The event united Angelenos supporting bold solutions to bring Everyone In through the single largest annual event to end homelessness across the nation.

This year, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with the LA Rams is expanding the focus of this event to acknowledge and address the intersectional root causes of poverty and benefit the diverse community organizations working to build a more equitable Los Angeles. In addition to a new name, the event has a new venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. All registered participants are invited to join in-person* for moving stories of resilience as well as celebratory live entertainment with the Los Angeles Rams and special guests.

"Together, we will WalkUnited to help those hit hardest by the pandemic," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "In HomeWalk's evolution to WalkUnitedLA, we recognize that homelessness cannot be solved in a vacuum and the root causes of poverty are undeniably linked. Without efforts to improve our systems of education, employment and housing, along with the solutions to end homelessness, people will continue to fall into homelessness at a pace our region cannot keep up with. We invite individuals, families, community organizations and businesses to walk or run with us on November 6 to support our most vulnerable neighbors and communities hit hardest by the pandemic."

"When developing SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Mr. Kroenke's vision was to create the world's greatest entertainment destination and a venue that would unite our community," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Demoff. "With WalkUnitedLA, the Rams look forward to expanding our partnership with United Way of Greater Los Angeles and deepening our commitment to fight for housing, education and opportunity for all our neighbors in need."

ABC-7/KABC-TV Los Angeles is joining with the Rams to build upon the success of last year's Te'LA'thon for Los Angeles that raised $2.3 million for United Way's Pandemic Relief Fund and LA Regional Food Bank. ABC-7 also teamed with the Rams to support last year's virtual HomeWalk that raised more than $550,000 for United Way and their efforts to fight homelessness.

WalkUnitedLA participants will raise funds and awareness to end homelessness; provide equitable and quality education to all students; and ensure greater economic mobility and increased access to opportunities for working families and individuals.

Local philanthropic leaders will boost impact by matching funds raised by participants. The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation will match $400,000 of pledges to benefit organizations working to end homelessness in Los Angeles County, and the Margie & Robert E. Petersen Foundation will match $350,000 raised to support United Way's mission to improve access and quality of education opportunities for our students. A match for economic mobility is pending.

"The Margie and Robert E. Petersen Foundation is dedicated to continuing Mr. and Mrs. Petersen's commitment to Los Angeles' youth. We are excited to join WalkUnitedLA as a sponsor for United Way's Education program with the hope of drawing in support for this critical program" said Kevin Strauch, Trustee.

Register now at www.walkunitedla.org to start or join a team. Together, we will WalkUnited in a day of community building for our most vulnerable neighbors.

*Pending public health guidelines, Angelenos will either walk together at the new SoFi Stadium, or walk in their neighborhoods and join a virtual celebration. Either way, we will WalkUnited for amore just and inclusive LA County.United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce; housing our homeless neighbors; and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change.

