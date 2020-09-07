Los Angeles Rams & Watts-native Stix partner on social justice videos

Sep 07, 2020 at 09:30 AM

The Los Angeles Rams and Watts-native rapper and producer STIXhave teamed up to address social injustices through two new videos, including an original song. Over two days, Stix filmed a video for his new song "It Takes All Of Us," which he wrote in collaboration with the Rams. 

This music video, which can be viewed at TheRams.com/video/it-takes-all-of-us debuted during the Rams annual Kickoff For Charity virtual event on Sunday, September 6. All proceeds from the event will support the team's efforts to help bridge the digital divide that is disproportionately impacting under-resourced students in Los Angeles.

In addition, the Rams are producing a PSA featuring players reading a spoken word message written by Stix, paired with footage, to further emphasize that it is time for change. The PSA will debut on Sunday, September 13 right before the Rams open SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

"It Takes All Of Us" was filmed in a variety of different locations across the region, specifically in Inglewood and Watts, bringing together two historically under-resourced Los Angeles communities that have connections to the Rams and Stix. Highlights include:

  • Stix performs on the field at SoFi Stadium, the Rams new home in Inglewood;
  • At Inglewood's The Miracle Theater, Stix locks arms with Rams staff wearing "It Takes All Of Us/LA Together" shirts;
  • Scenes outside of The Mafundi Institute, a historically Black radical art and culture academy adjacent to the famous Watts Coffee House;
  • Stix stands arm-in-arm with the LAPD officers who coach the Watts Rams youth football program on the roof of the LAPD headquarters;
  • Cameos from Inglewood-natives YANNICK "THURZ" KOFFI and DAMANI NKOSI as well as professional skateboarder PAUL RODRIGUEZ.
  • The video opens and closes with the voice of the late Civil Rights leader and former U.S. Representative JOHN LEWIS.

"2020 is one of the most challenging years of all years in our lifetime and building on the work of my foundation Think Watts, my goal is to raise awareness for anything and anyone in the fight for better education and against social injustices and financial inequities," said Stix. "I am always careful to align myself with organizations who don't just make statements, but who take actions. The Los Angeles Rams are all about those same fights. I have seen the work the Rams have done in the community of Watts, in Inglewood, and across LA, from the RISE program, their involvement with LA Promise Fund, and the Watts Rams, and I am thrilled to collaborate with them once again to bring attention to these critical areas of need and work towards solutions."

Stix and the Rams are reuniting after collaborating on the award-winning piece "What's Watts: A Story of Transformation." Stix wrote and narrated this video in 2019, which tells the story of the LAPD-run Watts Rams youth football team and how it has helped change the community and its relationship with the police.

"We always knew 2020 would be a historic year for the Rams, the city of Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles region as we open SoFi Stadium, but we never could have predicted all the challenges that have engrossed our community and country," said Rams Vice President of Community Affairs & Engagement MOLLY HIGGINS. "Since bringing the Rams and the NFL back to Los Angeles in 2016, we have sought to team up with partners who share our passion for making a long-term impact in our communities. We are grateful to Stix for his continued collaboration and sharing his creative vision with us as we push for meaningful, systemic change throughout this region."

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

