RB Todd Gurley Out for Sunday vs. 49ers

Los Angeles will not have star running back Todd Gurley in the backfield on Sunday, as he has been ruled out for Week 17.

Gurley has been dealing with the effects of knee inflammation since the Week 15 loss to the Eagles. He has not practiced since. And though head coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that Gurley not practicing would not necessarily prevent the running back from playing, the decision has been made to rest the star RB.

With Gurley out for the regular-season finale, he'll finish the 2018 season with 1,831 yards from scrimmage — 1,251 rushing, 580 receiving. He currently leads the league with 21 total touchdowns and 17 rushing touchdowns.