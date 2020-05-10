Sebastian Joseph-Day builds on relief efforts for Cedars-Sinai, provides meals to Inglewood medical personnel

"I'm excited to announce that Chef Steve and I are collaborating again to feed workers at Centinela Hospital," said Joseph-Day in a video message to the hospital's medical staff. "We want to thank Centinela Hospital for all the hard work and dedication they are putting in to keep us safe from COVID-19. I also want to shout out all the people who participated in my Instagram Live quarantine donation party. None of this would have been possible without you. Now we're able to feed another hospital and we hope they enjoy the food…Stay safe!"