Sebastian Joseph-Day grants holiday wishes for A Place Called Home youth

Rams defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ made sure this holiday season was a season of giving by creating the "Dear Sebastian" holiday wish program and surprising 69 youth from A Place Called Home (APCH) with Christmas gifts.

"I wish I could be there in person, but I am so excited to be able to spread some holiday cheer by giving you these Christmas presents from your wish lists," said Joseph-Day in a video message to the APCH gift recipients.

"Dear Sebastian," APCH students wrote in wish lists to Joseph-Day weeks leading up to Christmas. In the letters, the APCH youth asked for a variety of gifts including gift cards for clothes, food as well as equipment and supplies for trades the students are pursuing.

"When we created the 'Dear Sebastian' holiday wish program, we reached out to A Place Called Home knowing the amazing work they're doing and the amazing young people who are members," said Joseph-Day. "These gifts are a symbol of my belief in each one of you. I look forward to visiting you all in person sometime soon. In the meantime, happy holidays, stay safe and God bless. Go Rams!"

APCH provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. At APCH, young people define their values, develop their gifts, strengthen their skills, and build resources and relationships to realize their goals and aspirations and go on to college or a career. Along the way, young people at APCH learn that their voices are important, and they can contribute to making the world a better, more just and equitable place for everyone.