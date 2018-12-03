Snap Count Analysis: Aqib Talib Plays 26 Snaps in First Game Back from IR 

DEFENSE

— Cornerback Aqib Talib made his return, playing 26 snaps (36 percent) in the first half of Sunday's victory. Head coach Sean McVay told the media after the game that the plan was always to have Talib play about 30 snaps in the matchup.

— There were three players who were on the field for each of Los Angeles' 72 defensive snaps: middle linebacker Cory Littleton, safety John Johnson, and safety Lamarcus Joyner.

— Defensive tackle Aaron Donald put together another high-quality performance in his 63 snaps (88 percent), recording five tackles — four for loss — with 2.0 t on , four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

— Recently acquired outside linebacker Dante Fowler was next on the list, playing 62 snaps (86 percent). Fowler started his second game as a Ram, making five tackles — three for loss — with a sack. In his four games with Los Angeles, Fowler has played 62 percent, 72.1 percent, 88.9 percent, and 86.1 percent of snaps.

— In his return to Detroit, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh played 59 snaps (82 percent). He finished with six tackles and a quarterback hit.