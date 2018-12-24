Snap Count Analysis: C.J. Anderson Plays 75 Percent in Rams Debut 

OFFENSE

— Anderson started at running back and took the most snaps at the position, as he was out there for 51 snaps, or 75 percent of the offensive plays. He clearly made the most of them, taking 20 carries for 167 yards with a touchdown.

— Los Angeles had only three players on the field for 100 percent of offensive snaps: left guard Rodger Saffold, right guard Austin Blythe, and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

— The Rams removed most offensive starters from the game about midway through the fourth quarter. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, center John Sullivan, quarterback Jared Goff, and wide receiver Robert Woods each played 60 snaps (88 percent). Wide receiver Brandin Cooks was on the field for 59 snaps (87 percent).

— Los Angeles has played almost exclusively in 11 personnel this year, with one running back, one tight end, and three wide receivers. But in this game, L.A. utilized a lot of 12 personnel, with one running back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers. With that, tight end Gerald Everett played 51 snaps (75 percent) and tight end Tyler Higbee played 50 snaps (74 percent). Wide receiver Josh Reynolds played 35 percent of snaps (51 percent).

— With Justin Davis also dealing with a shoulder injury, rookie running back John Kelly was the No. 2 RB on Sunday. He played 17 snaps (25 percent), and took 10 carries for 40 yards. He also had one nine-yard reception.