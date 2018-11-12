Snap Count Analysis: TEs Catch Two Touchdowns in Victory over Seahawks

After defeating the Seahawks 36-31 on Sunday, the Rams have guaranteed themselves back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 10.
OFFENSE
— Quarterback Jared Goff and the starting offensive line all played each one of Los Angeles' 65 offensive snaps, continuing a long streak of health among the five up front. The Rams have been able to play their expected starters in each game of consequence since Week 1 of 2017.
— Wide receivers Robert Woods (64 snaps/98 percent) and Brandin Cooks (63 snaps/97 percent) were next on the list in playtime percentage for the offense. With four receptions for 89 yards, Woods set a new career high with 832 yards receiving in a season. His previous high was 781, set in 2017. Cooks is just ahead of Woods in yards receiving this year, recording 857 through 10 games.
— Running back Todd Gurley continued his torrid pace in 2018, putting up 160 yards from scrimmage (120 rushing, 40 receiving) in 58 snaps (89 percent). Running back Malcolm Brown (eight snaps/12 percent) also had one reception for 10 yards in there contest.
— Wide receiver Cooper Kupp (54 snaps/83 percent) suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Josh Reynolds (10 snaps/15 percent) and KhaDarel Hodge (two snaps/three percent) also received snaps at wideout.
— The tight ends got more involved this week, with both Tyler Higbee (50 snaps/77 percent) and Gerald Everett (16 snaps/25 percent) making touchdown receptions. Higbee finished with three receptions for 25 yards, Everett with two receptions for 15 yards.
DEFENSE
— Safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Marcus Peters played each of Los Angeles' 68 defensive snaps on Sunday. Inside linebacker and defensive signal-caller Cory littleton was a close second on that list, playing 67 snaps.
— After playing 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps against New Orleans, defensive tackle Aaron Donald played 54 snaps against the Seahawks (79 percent). He still continued his dominant season, recording 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. Donald now has 10.5 sacks on Seattle QB Russell Wilson in his career.
— Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh played 60 defensive snaps (88 percent), recording a half-sack, nine total tackles, and three quarterback hits.
— Outside linebacker Dante Fowler once again played a majority of snaps in his second game as a Ram (49 snaps/72 percent). Fowler finished with there total tackles, plus a fourth-quarter strip-sack and fumble recovery that put L.A. in position to score a touchdown.
— Also at outside linebacker were starters Samson Ebukam (44 snaps/65 percent) and Matt Longacre (19 snaps/28 percent). Longacre was productive in his time on the field, tallying four total tackles.
— Cornerbacks Troy Hill (39 snaps/57 percent) and Sam Shields (29 snaps/43 percent) once again split time on the outside opposite Peters. With Shields dealing with an illness last week, he played only special teams in New Orleans.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Safety Blake Countess and linebacker Bryce Hager led the way for special teams with 24 snaps (80 percent). Linebacker Micah Kiser and cornerback Dominique Hatfield were next on the list with 18 snaps (60 percent).
— While he played only seven special teams snaps (23 percent), Reynolds had one of the most significant special teams plays — recovering a surprise onside kick in the fourth quarter with the Rams up by two points and 9:52 left on the clock.