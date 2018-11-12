Snap Count Analysis: TEs Catch Two Touchdowns in Victory over Seahawks

DEFENSE

— Safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerback Marcus Peters played each of Los Angeles' 68 defensive snaps on Sunday. Inside linebacker and defensive signal-caller Cory littleton was a close second on that list, playing 67 snaps.

— After playing 100 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps against New Orleans, defensive tackle Aaron Donald played 54 snaps against the Seahawks (79 percent). He still continued his dominant season, recording 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. Donald now has 10.5 sacks on Seattle QB Russell Wilson in his career.

— Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh played 60 defensive snaps (88 percent), recording a half-sack, nine total tackles, and three quarterback hits.

— Outside linebacker Dante Fowler once again played a majority of snaps in his second game as a Ram (49 snaps/72 percent). Fowler finished with there total tackles, plus a fourth-quarter strip-sack and fumble recovery that put L.A. in position to score a touchdown.

— Also at outside linebacker were starters Samson Ebukam (44 snaps/65 percent) and Matt Longacre (19 snaps/28 percent). Longacre was productive in his time on the field, tallying four total tackles.

— Cornerbacks Troy Hill (39 snaps/57 percent) and Sam Shields (29 snaps/43 percent) once again split time on the outside opposite Peters. With Shields dealing with an illness last week, he played only special teams in New Orleans.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— Safety Blake Countess and linebacker Bryce Hager led the way for special teams with 24 snaps (80 percent). Linebacker Micah Kiser and cornerback Dominique Hatfield were next on the list with 18 snaps (60 percent).