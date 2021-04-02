Soak it all in | 10 things with Matthew Stafford 

Matthew: I think his physical traits jump off the screen to you. That's obvious. To see his ability to slash and get in between, block, defeat, one, two, three guys, whoever's blocking him. That stuff is a bit obvious. But you know, his mental aptitude for the game is off the charts and something that I don't know is talked about enough. He's the guy that recognizes blocks as quickly as anybody I've ever seen. I'm excited to get to have him on my team and be in a red jersey when I play him in practice and not live.