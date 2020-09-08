SoFi and Los Angeles Rams do "Good for Good" to kick off inaugural season at SoFi Stadium

Sep 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM

The Los Angeles Rams and stadium naming rights partner SoFi, the digital personal finance company, are launching a 20-year partnership between the two organizations, with activations rooted in giving back to the city of Inglewood and addressing social injustices throughout the greater Los Angeles region. SoFi Stadium, the new sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood, CA built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, will open on Sunday, September 13 when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC's Sunday Night Football, which is presented by SoFi. 

SoFi will team up with the Rams to put its members and fans first, creating exciting promotions and digital activations that bring the SoFi Stadium experience to fans watching the game from home.

"From the beginning of our partnership with SoFi, it was evident we shared a commitment not only to innovation, but also to investing in our communities," said Kevin Demoff, Rams COO. "As we get ready to kick off this historic year for the Rams, SoFi and SoFi Stadium, we look forward to working with SoFi to help address critical needs in our community, including around increasing education equity by supporting City Year so more students can realize their full potential. While our new home will not truly be complete until our fans can join us there, SoFi and the Rams will continue to team up to deliver unique opportunities to bring our fans and their members "inside" SoFi Stadium and closer to Rams football."

To help realize SoFi's ambition for people to achieve financial independence and get their money right, SoFi is investing in a community program with the Los Angeles Rams' partner, City Year, to help students overcome financial and educational inequalities that impact low-to-middle income families.

"Since the announcement of the Los Angeles Rams moving to their new home at SoFi Stadium, the entire Los Angeles and Rams community have ignited a new wave of excitement across the city and state," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "We are proud to partner with the team and find a way to meaningfully impact the next generation of fans in the Inglewood community."

SoFi will be donating $20,000 to supply Wi-Fi hot spots to Inglewood Unified households without access to Wi-Fi. More than 50% of Inglewood Unified students lack Wi-Fi connectivity at home, which means over 4,250 students have their ability to learn and participate in school this fall semester negatively impacted.

Starting this Sunday and for the 2020 season, after every successful field goal or PAT scored at SoFi Stadium, SoFi will donate $1,000 to City Year, an educational non-profit focused on helping students and schools succeed. Specifically, the donation will positively impact Crozier Middle School in Inglewood, where the Rams will fund a City Year team.

In addition, SoFi and the Rams recently launched an opportunity for fans to make their presence felt in cardboard cutout form as part of the "Game Faces For Good" program. Throughout the 2020 NFL season, fans can purchase cardboard cutouts presented by SoFi at TheRams.com/game-faces-for-good. All cutouts will be positioned in the end zone sections during home games and proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation in support of the team's efforts to address social injustices including poverty, education inequities, food insecurity and homelessness. 

SoFi is the exclusive naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. This additional multi-year partnership with the Rams will provide SoFi with an array of marketing rights, benefits and designations that will connect the brand with Rams fans throughout Los Angeles and will help drive awareness, build trust and support SoFi's ambitions to reach and support members across America.

