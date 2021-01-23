Thank You from Kevin Demoff, COO of the Los Angeles Rams

A letter that Kevin Demoff, Los Angeles Rams COO, sent to Season Ticket Members earlier today:

Dear Season Ticket Members,

I want to thank each of you for your continued support during one of the most challenging years in many of our lifetimes. Despite the tragedy, loss and hardship that the pandemic brought to our city, our country and the world, we were inspired by your love of both our region and your Los Angeles Rams, and how you demonstrated that throughout the year. We could not be more proud to be part of this community, a part of your lives and to have the privilege to represent Angelenos across Southern California.

Thanks to the selfless and heroic actions of our frontline workers, the daily sacrifices and talents of our medical community and the determination of our players and coaches, we were able to play a full season of football which seemed impossible at times last year. I hope those moments on Sundays provided you with joy and connectedness with your fellow Rams fans.

This was a historic year for the Los Angeles Rams as we debuted SoFi Stadium, the first-ever NFL stadium to be built in Southern California. Rams fans waited more than fifty years for a home of their own, and that dream came to life as we opened SoFi Stadium with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the first of our undefeated primetime slate at home.

While there were plenty of football memories on the field, SoFi Stadium and the broader Hollywood Park district served many other roles throughout 2020. We worked with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to hold holiday food distributions which served close to 7,500 families. Hollywood Park served as a vote center in the days leading up to the November election and, working with LA County Department of Public Health, it could potentially serve as a vaccination site.

We loved being able to host Season Ticket Member days at our team store, The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium, and we plan to open the store for more of you this offseason. We are hopeful to begin stadium tours at some point in 2021 before the season starts, but we know that our new home will not truly be open until it is filled with 70,000 screaming Rams fans as our team runs out of the tunnel to "Whose House, Rams House" chants throughout the building. I can't tell you how much our team missed your energy and passion throughout the season in those key moments where your voices had lifted us previously at the Coliseum.

While we are disappointed that our season ended in Green Bay, I hope you are proud of the way the team fought this year. Under Coach McVay's leadership, we clinched a playoff berth for the third time in four seasons and have had a winning record in all four years. We finished with the top overall defense in the NFL for the first time since 1975, led by All Pro selection Jalen Ramsey and PFWA Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Cam Akers shattered rookie rushing records in the playoffs and numerous Rams had career years despite being the third youngest team in the NFL, setting us up for a bright future on both sides of the ball. While we will not rest until we bring the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles, our continued success under Coach McVay has laid the foundation to consistently compete for the Super Bowl titles our fans and city deserve.

Most importantly, we came together to give back to our community during a time when it needed us the most. In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to change our way of life as we knew it, led by captains Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth and in partnership with KABC-7, we raised more than $2.2 million to benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Following numerous tragic events this year, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Rams players came together to discuss how they could help address injustices that continue to plague society. Focused on long-term, systemic change, the players decided to pool resources together to financially support organizations that are doing this critical work which resulted in awarding $750,000 to 25 non-profits focused on social justice efforts across the greater Los Angeles region. Our players were at their best when their best was required, both on and off the field.

In a few weeks, we will kick off the year-long countdown to Los Angeles hosting Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, and our goal is to run out of our own locker room tunnel for that game. Until then, we watch in awe the dedication of our frontline workers who are doing their best to keep our communities and families safe. We ask all of our fans to do their part by masking up and taking care of one another so that we can gather safely together at SoFi Stadium for the start of new memories this fall.

Please continue to stay healthy and safe. Thank you again for your unwavering support and love for the Rams.

Sincerely,

Kevin Demoff