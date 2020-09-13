Thank you from Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke

Today is a historic day for the Los Angeles Rams, our fans, the NFL, the City of Inglewood and the greater Los Angeles region. As the NFL begins its 101st season, we are ready to officially open SoFi Stadium when we host the Dallas Cowboys tonight on Sunday Night Football.

Just as football is the ultimate team sport, building this stadium and the surrounding entertainment district relies on the ultimate team. Thank you to the 17,000 people who have worked on this project over the past four years. During a period of unrest and change in many parts of the country, it has been our deepest privilege to work on something so special with people from all backgrounds and walks of life who came together to make this day possible.

Thank you to the City of Inglewood, led by Mayor James Butts and the Inglewood City Council, and the entire community of Inglewood, for your support of this transformative project. Thank you to SoFi and all of our partners for sharing our vision and commitment to this region.

To all the essential workers, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. During a time of unprecedented uncertainty, you risked your lives to save countless lives, showing up every day to serve our great community. Thank you doesn't do justice to reflect our gratitude for your commitment and passion for doing what's right.

Thank you to Rams fans everywhere. This stadium was built for you and generations to follow. While SoFi Stadium will not truly be complete until you are able to join us, our players and coaches will keep competing for every touchdown and tackle in our pursuit to bring a Super Bowl title to this city and you, our incredible fans. That journey begins tonight.

Until we can be together in person at SoFi Stadium to honor the contributions of our essential workers and celebrate the resiliency of this amazing community, please continue to stay safe and support one another.

Sincerely,