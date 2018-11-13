Tight Ends Make Impact with Two TDs

"I think they're deserving of the opportunities, head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. "We talk about making people defend all five eligible [receivers], so it's a little bit of both. Some of the structures that we've seen coverage-wise — you want to make sure that people are honoring all five eligibles."

Although McVay frequently stresses utilizing all five eligible weapons in his offense, his tight ends have seen the least action. Quarterback Jared Goff has targeted Higbee and Everett a combined 41 times in 2018, which is 12 fewer targets than running back Todd Gurley's 53 looks as a receiving option. Los Angeles entered Sunday's game against the Seahawks with just one touchdown to a tight end all season.

On Sunday, however, Everett scored L.A.'s first touchdown of the game by reeling in a 10-yard pass that Goff zipped through traffic and into the endzone. Everett's first touchdown of 2018 capped off a 10-play, 86-yard opening offensive drive by the Rams, and effectively leveled the first quarter score at seven in a game that featured four lead changes.

Then, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, it was Higbee putting points on the board. Goff hit the third-year tight end over his back shoulder for a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown reception, Higbee's second in 2018.