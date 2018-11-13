Tight Ends Make Impact with Two TDs

The Rams were able to muscle past the Seahawks in Sunday's close game thanks to a rare pair of touchdowns to tight ends.
Both starting tight end Tyler Higbee and second-year tight end Gerald Everett scored a touchdown in the game. The pair of touchdowns marked the first time two Rams tight ends have scored a touchdown in the same game since December 15, 2013, when TEs Cory Harkey and Lance Kendricks each found the end zone.
"I think they're deserving of the opportunities, head coach Sean McVay said on Monday. "We talk about making people defend all five eligible [receivers], so it's a little bit of both. Some of the structures that we've seen coverage-wise — you want to make sure that people are honoring all five eligibles."
Although McVay frequently stresses utilizing all five eligible weapons in his offense, his tight ends have seen the least action. Quarterback Jared Goff has targeted Higbee and Everett a combined 41 times in 2018, which is 12 fewer targets than running back Todd Gurley's 53 looks as a receiving option. Los Angeles entered Sunday's game against the Seahawks with just one touchdown to a tight end all season.
On Sunday, however, Everett scored L.A.'s first touchdown of the game by reeling in a 10-yard pass that Goff zipped through traffic and into the endzone. Everett's first touchdown of 2018 capped off a 10-play, 86-yard opening offensive drive by the Rams, and effectively leveled the first quarter score at seven in a game that featured four lead changes.
Then, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, it was Higbee putting points on the board. Goff hit the third-year tight end over his back shoulder for a go-ahead 10-yard touchdown reception, Higbee's second in 2018.
Higbee finished his game with three targets and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Everett, who leads L.A.'s tight ends with 161 yards receiving in 2018, finished with two targets, two catches for 15 yards, and a touchdown.
"It's the dream, everyone wants to be a part of an offense like that and I'm pretty sure everyone wants to be a part of our offense," Everett said positively of playing in McVay's load-sharing 11. "I feel like we have the right guys in this group and I wouldn't change a thing about it."
"I think it organically happens," Everett added, reflecting on his uptick in production in Week 10. "Coach McVay is a brilliant guy, so we have been waiting for our time to pop, but as long as we are winning everyone is happy."
As for how the Rams offense and its tight ends will continue their 2018 quest for happiness through a balanced offensive attack against the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs, Everett said not to expect anything different out of his unit.
"Just keep doing what we are doing," Everett put simply. "We don't really change what we do from our standpoint — at least what we expect from each other, no matter who we play — and I don't think it will be any different this week."