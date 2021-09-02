Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee surprises Special Olympics of Southern California athletes with a special announcement 

The athletes responded with shock, excitement, and pure joy when discovering they will be headed to Orlando, Fl to compete in the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games in June.

"The best advice I can give to you guys is to just go out there and enjoy yourselves," Higbee continued. "Try to live in the moment, try to be where you are, try to be where your feet are, and try to enjoy it because, you know, you guys put all that work in, day in and day out over the years. Now it's time to relax and go have fun and enjoy it."

SOSC provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

"I'm glad to be here and a part of this wonderful event today. I love seeing all of you athletes," said Scott Gregory, SOSC Board Member and Gallagher Regional President. "I look forward to seeing all of you back out on the field, or court, or whatever it is you may play. I love seeing you all work hard. I love seeing you try your best and watching you be good teammates to everyone else. That's really what this is all about."

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean, in front of 125,000 spectators. Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, Special Olympics has become a champion for a more inclusive world.