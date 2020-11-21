United Way, Los Angeles Rams' ' HomeWalk at Home' raises more than $550K to power movement to end homelessness

Nov 20, 2020 at 05:04 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
Chase Isaacs

Communications

For 13 years, the annual HomeWalk 5K in Downtown Los Angeles has been the nation's largest annual event to end homelessness.

On Saturday, November 14th, it went virtual with the "HomeWalk at Home," presented by United Way of Greater Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Rams. Across the Southern California region, Angelenos joined the fight against homelessness and participated in their own 5k walk, run, bike ride or hike while sharing their experiences on social media using the hashtags #HomeWalkatHome and #ItTakesAllofUs.

"The pandemic has made it harder than ever before to live outside, but it's also rallied us to end homelessness as our communities need us now more than ever," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "Just two weeks ago, voters supported Measure J to invest in care and racial justice instead of trying to arrest our way out of this problem. In the last six months, we brought more than eight thousand people inside to keep them safe during this pandemic. Today we are walking, running, hiking and riding forward – and bringing thousands more people in along the way."

More than 2,500 people registered to join the effort and tune into a virtual closing ceremony that featured remarks from elected leaders such as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as Rams Head Coach SEAN McVAY, Chief Operating Officer KEVIN DEMOFF, Defensive Linemen SEBASTIAN JOSEPH-DAY and Offensive Tackle ANDREW WHITWORTH. The ceremony along with appearances from Rams Cheerleaders and team mascot, Rampage.

"This year has proven to be challenging on so many levels," said Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. "We are proud to team up with United Way of Greater Los Angeles to make a difference and help our homeless neighbors who need our support now more than ever. We cannot sit on the sidelines while 66,000 Angelenos suffer on our streets. It's going to take a sustained team effort to power all of us to help prevent and end homelessness. The LA Rams are committed to bringing everyone in to provide the safety and stability of a home for our neighbors in need."

The 13th annual HomeWalk was made possible due to the support of sponsors such as: the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, the Annenberg Foundation, SoCalGas, Bank of Hope, City National Bank, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Oaktree Capital, PwC, Valero Wilmington Refinery and East West Bank.

"From within the shadows, we always turn to the greatest sources of light," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "In this moment of crisis, United Way walks with the most vulnerable towards a new day—and HomeWalk reaffirms our commitment to the mission of ending homelessness in Los Angeles."

Over the past twelve years, HomeWalk has raised more than $9.7 million to combat homelessness. This year's virtual HomeWalk raised more than $275,000, which was doubled for a total of $550,000 thanks to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation's Match Challenge. Donations are still being accepted and will be matched until December 31, 2020. To donate, please visit HomeWalkLA.org.

"It was a pleasure to join all the HomeWalkers today who were virtually participating at home," said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "The Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles understand that the roots of homelessness are often a result of racial inequity, housing inequity and education inequity. For the Rams, 'It Takes All of Us' means tackling all of those issues to solve homelessness and to make sure that all of our neighbors and Angelenos can live in a safe home. It's amazing to see the strides we are making thanks to those who joined us today and all of our partners."

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce; housing our homeless neighbors; and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach initiatives, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Virtual Taste of the Rams event raises more than $100,000 to fight hunger in LA

This annual event has raised $750,000 to date, which is enough for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to provide 3 million meals to neighbors in need
news

'LA Rams Night for Wishes' event raises more than $163,000 to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The evening also featured a virtual reception and an auction for virtual attendees to bid on items and raise funds for Make-A-Wish
news

Rams, United Way team up for 'Homewalk at Home' to power movement to end homelessness

Fans can register today at HomeWalkLA.org
news

Sean McVay, Brandon Staley and Jared Goff on what Veterans Day and Salute to Service means to them

As the Rams kickoff their third-annual Salute to Service week, head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and quarterback Jared Goff discuss what the week and Veterans Day mean to them. 
news

Rams conduct virtual Mental Health Forum for CIF High School student-athletes

The panel featured Rams VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott, the team's Sports Psychologist Dr. Carrie Hastings, as well as former NFL player, author and humanitarian Sam Acho
news

Rams Legend Cameron Lynch Selected for NFL Legends Development Program

Lynch will join the NFL Football Operations department with a focus on supporting the Legends Community
news

Rams host virtual "Vamos Rams" PLAY 60 Character Camp for Inglewood Unified students

The camp included videos that featured players, cheerleaders, and team mascot Rampage
news

"What Do You Do with A Chance?" Jared Goff reads to Inglewood Unified Students at Kelso Elementary

For the past two weeks, Goff has spent his off days reading to Inglewood Unified School District students to help improve literacy.
news

Rams, LA Regional Food Bank provide meals to 2,300 families in need at SoFi Stadium

On September 9, the Rams teamed up with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host a mobile food distribution at the team's new home.
news

Rams launch official auction site with proceeds to support community outreach programs

All proceeds from the auction sales and donations will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation in support of the team's community outreach programs.
news

Rams and Rise continue season-long leadership & community building program for five LA-area high school football teams

Rams team up with Rise for third consecutive year.

Advertising