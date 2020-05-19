Rams surprise Watts Rams with uniform-inspired hoodies & donate Microsoft Surfaces to student-athletes

"As a coach and mentor, it's important for us to make sure our youth have all the tools they need to succeed," said James Holliman, LAPD Officer and Watts Rams youth football coach. "During this pandemic, unfortunately a lot of our youth didn't have the tools they needed to complete virtual learning. Through our partnership with the LA Rams we received 25 Microsoft Tablets which we then passed out to the youth that needed assistance. Our organization is thankful to have the support of the LA Rams, especially in the times we're in today."