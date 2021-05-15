Los Angeles Rams Home | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021-schedule-banner

Latest Headlines

Ten Los Angeles Rams rookies sign their contracts.

PHOTOS: 10 Rams rookies sign contracts

Ten Los Angeles Rams rookies sign their contracts.
Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 2 road opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

2021 Opponent Breakdown: Indianapolis Colts

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 2 road opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. 
Go inside virtual draft meetings as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to draft Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell.

Inside the Draft: The process behind drafting 'explosive' Robert Rochell | Ep. 5

Go inside virtual draft meetings as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to draft Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell.
How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams’ safety Taylor Rapp.

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams’ safety Taylor Rapp.  
Angelenos can find a taste of the islands inside Little Tokyo through Aloha Cafe.

Aloha Cafe honors memory of original owner with taste of Hawaii in Little Tokyo

Angelenos can find a taste of the islands inside Little Tokyo through Aloha Cafe. 
2021-sr-homepage-banner

Latest Videos

2021-draft-Banner

Latest Galleries

PHOTOS: 10 Rams rookies sign contracts

May 15, 2021

FOTOS: Tarjetas de Calendario de Lotería 2021

May 12, 2021

PHOTOS: Where the Rams will play in 2021

May 12, 2021

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams undrafted free agents

May 11, 2021

PHOTOS: Rams jersey number changes

May 11, 2021

PHOTOS: 2021 Draft Class jersey numbers!

May 07, 2021

PHOTOS: Take a look around the suites at SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2021

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams 2021 NFL Draft class

May 03, 2021

PHOTOS: Meet WR Ben Skowronek

May 01, 2021

VIEW MORE

SoFi Stadium

Learn more about the benefits of being a season ticket member ahead of the 2021 schedule release
news

Benefits of attending all Rams home games for the 2021 season

Learn more about the benefits of being a season ticket member ahead of the 2021 schedule release
Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons
news

Single game suite options available for Rams 2021 home games

Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons
VIEW MORE

Rams Tickets

SEASON TICKETS
SINGLE GAME TICKETS
SUITES
ACCOUNT MANAGER

Stay Connected

2021-app-promo-banner
DOWNLOAD FOR iOS DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID
Advertising

Latest Podcasts

audio

Ep. 62: ESPN's Steve Levy on Monday Night Football & the Rams 2021 Schedule

audio

Ep. 117: Rams' 2021 Schedule Breakdown

audio

Ep. 61: NFL Network's Chad Reuter on the Rams' 2021 Draft Class

audio

Ep. 8: LeRoy Irvin on rivalries, pick-sixes, and Jalen Ramsey

audio

Ep. 7: Dennis Harrah on playing alongside some of the all-time greats

audio

Ep. 6: Kevin Carter on helping transform the Rams into Super Bowl Champs

audio

Ep. 60 – Colleen Wolfe on Stafford, DeSean, & draft needs

audio

Ep. 5: Fred Dryer on football, fame, and the L.A. Rams

audio

Ep. 59: Mike Golic, Jr. on the Rams Draft and the 17-game season

VIEW MORE

Community

website-Community
cheer-homepage

Follow Us

facebook
instagram
snapchat
twitter
youtube
email
Advertising