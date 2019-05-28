10 Observations from OTA No. 4

5) The offense then separated into two different groups to run plays with a full offensive unit against air. For the first-team O, McVay would shout out what the coverage was before the snap. There were a number of different types of screens run during this period.

6) Bringing the offense and defense together for 7-on-7, tight end Gerald Everett displayed his considerable receiving skills by elevating in the back of the end zone to catch a Goff pass over a pair of defenders. The coverage from the first-team secondary was tight at the beginning of the play, so the signal-caller had to roll to his right to create something off-schedule. Because it was 7-on-7, yes, Goff may have been sacked in reality. But it was still a good find in the back of the end zone and a pretty athletic catch by No. 81.