10 Observations from OTA No. 7

4) The Rams first-team offense and first-team defense were on separate fields for the first 11-on-11 period of the day — with both top units going against a scout team. During that period, quarterback Jared Goff connected with wideout Josh Reynolds on a deep pass down the left side, hitting him in stride.

5) In 7-on-7 drills with the first-team offense competing with the defensive starters, safety John Johnson did a nice job in coverage, staying over the top of a Reynolds double move. Johnson's coverage induced a reset from Goff, as the QB then settled for an underneath route. Johnson received some praise from cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant after the play.

6) As OTAs continue, rookie running back Darrell Henderson is beginning to emerge on offense. Because the Rams don't have pads on, there's only so much you can tell from a RB on a play-to-play basis. But he's looked more comfortable finding the right hole within the scheme. And he caught a nice swing pass to the left side during 7-on-7.