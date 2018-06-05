10 Observations from OTA No. 8

5) The signal-caller also connected** on a long pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks during 11-on-11. It was also a throw that came off of play action, but Goff stayed in the pocket for this one. It ended up as about a 60-yard completion for a touchdown.

6) Defensively, cornerback Sam Shields showed that he has a lot of speed in competing with Cooks. Shields nearly caught up with Cooks on the long touchdown, and stayed with him to deflect a shorter pass to the end zone on the left sideline during 7-on-7 a bit later in practice.

7) Wide receiver Josh Reynolds also made a nice catch during 7-on-7 drills, albeit on the scout offense. Reynolds used all of his 6-foot-3 frame to go up and catch a deep ball on the offense's left from quarterback Brandon Allen. The wide receiver's size is part of what could potentially make him an asset for Los Angeles in the red zone in 2018.

8) The Rams practiced kick returns with the new rules during their special teams period on Tuesday. With the new rules, only three players may be outside the 15-yard "setup zone," which effectively means teams may only have one returner and two blockers for him set up deep. But in Thursday's practice, L.A. displayed just how creative the club can be in utilizing those three athletes on a kickoff.

9) Running back Malcolm Brown made his mark in the latter stages of practice, making a number of catches in the red zone during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. One of Brown's touchdown receptions came on a screen, which goes back to what quarterbacks and running backs were working on at the start of practice.