10 Observations from OTA No. 9

Jun 05, 2019 at 03:55 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

After each OTA practice, team insider Myles Simmons will share his top 10 observations from the day's session. Here are 10 notes from Day 9 on Wednesday, June 5.

1) The Rams held a shorter, lighter practice on Wednesday, giving the session more of an above-the-neck approach. Instead of having a couple of stretching periods for different groups, Los Angeles held just one with the entire roster.

2) During individual drills, the defensive line went through the five-man sled — having to hit it, then rip through before moving on to the next space. In all, each lineman had to hit the sled three times, skipping one spot to keep the line moving.

3) Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was involved with the quarterbacks during individual drills, catching passes in the corner of the end zone for the signal-callers. The rest of the wide receivers were going through a different, more intense set of drills.

4) After the individual drills, both the first-team offense and defense held a jog-thru against a scout team. This is one spot where the above-the-neck approach came through, coaches were giving a good amount of instruction throughout the drills.

5) While the club wasn't going full speed, tight end Gerald Everett made a nice one-handed catch in the front-right corner of the end zone to cap a red-zone play.

6) After a while, the starters on offense and defense came together on one field to get more work in. On the other field, backup quarterback Blake Bortles was leading the charge against the reserve defense.

7) Given the above-the-neck approach to the day, it's no real surprise that head coach Sean McVay took a lot of time to provide instruction — taking moment before different plays to ensure all players were on the same page to run things properly.

8) The offense mixed in some different personnel groupings over the course of the period besides the team's standard 11 (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers), rotating in different players and positions. McVay has previously said that he would like to use some more personnel groups throughout the course of the year.

9) Even at the slow speed, it's easy to tell the versatility of the defense. The Rams had different players blitzing and were consistently changing things up in coverage. It's likely going to be tough on offenses to figure out which players are going to rush — especially in known-passing situations.

10) At the end of the short session, rookie safety Taylor Rapp remained on the field for a while with safeties coach Ejiro Evero and cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant to receive a little extra instruction. The Rams' second-round pick does have a chance to contribute early on in his career.

