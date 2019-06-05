10 Observations from OTA No. 9

8) The offense mixed in some different personnel groupings over the course of the period besides the team's standard 11 (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers), rotating in different players and positions. McVay has previously said that he would like to use some more personnel groups throughout the course of the year.

9) Even at the slow speed, it's easy to tell the versatility of the defense. The Rams had different players blitzing and were consistently changing things up in coverage. It's likely going to be tough on offenses to figure out which players are going to rush — especially in known-passing situations.