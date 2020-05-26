Tuesday, May 26, 2020 09:00 AM

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Now that the Rams' 2020 schedule is officially out, it's time to resume our offseason opponent breakdowns on theRams.com. Up next is Los Angeles' Week 8 road opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

2019

Moves made both before and during the regular season signaled this would be somewhat of a rebuilding year for the Dolphins.

On Sept. 1, they traded starting tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, cornerback Johnson Bademosi and tackle Julien Davenport.

On Sept. 17, they traded starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

On Oct. 28, they traded starting running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick. The next day, the Dolphins acquired cornerback Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick, though Talib was on L.A.'s injured reserve and would not end up taking a snap for the Dolphins last season.

Miami lost seven of its first eight games en route to a 5-11 overall record. That finish earned them the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which they used on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Changes

Outside of those listed above, the Dolphins also signed former Eagles running back Jordan Howard to a two-year deal, acquired Matt Breida from the 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and signed former Patriots offensive guard Ted Karras to a one-year deal.

On defense, Miami signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a five-year deal which made him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. They also signed former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a four-year deal.

Head coach

Brian Flores enters his second season as head coach of the Dolphins. Prior to joining the Dolphins last season, had been part of the Patriots organization since 2004: first as a scouting assistant, then as a defensive assistant from 2011-15, linebackers coach from 2016-17 and defensive coordinator in 2018.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. whoever starts at quarterback for the Dolphins

Unless a player is the No. 1 overall pick, it's usually difficult to predict when a rookie quarterback will get his first start or take over the offense.

Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury in mid-November, but multiple reports said the results of his voluntary medical recheck in early April were "overwhelming positive." If he's healthy enough and has a firm enough grasp of the offense, he may get his chance by Week 7; if not, the Dolphins will likely continue to have 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

Related Content

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Our 2020 offseason opponent breakdown series concludes with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 Thursday Night Football opponent, the New England Patriots. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 and Week 17 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 Monday Night Football opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 10 home opponent and Week 16 road opponent, the Seattle Seahawks. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 Monday Night Football home opponent, the Chicago Bears. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 6 road opponent and Week 12 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 road opponent, the Washington Redskins. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 4 home opponent, the New York Giants. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent, the Buffalo Bills. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Rams' Week 2 opponent: the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Advertising