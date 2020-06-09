2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Now that the Rams' 2020 schedule is officially out, it's time to resume our offseason opponent breakdowns on theRams.com. The series concludes with the Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets.

2019

The Jets brought in a star running back, signing former Steeler Le'Veon Bell to a four-year contract, and a new head coach, Adam Gase. These additions brought some improvement – they raised their win total from 2018 by three games – but their 7-9 overall record left them with a third-place finish in the AFC East division and the No. 11 overall pick in the draft.

Changes

That high draft pick was used to select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who ran an official 5.10-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. This was part of an offensive line overhaul which also included signing former Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant and former Broncos center Connor McGovern each to three-year deals.

Elsewhere on offense, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was signed to back up Sam Darnold.

The Jets also released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and allowed second-leading receiver Robby Anderson to walk as an unrestricted free agent. Anderson later signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach

Gase enters his second season as head coach of the Jets. Prior to joining the franchise, he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. Jets re-tooled offensive line

Having allowed the fourth-most sacks last season (52), it made sense that the Jets invested in better protection for starting quarterback Sam Darnold.