Tuesday, Jun 09, 2020 12:31 PM

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Now that the Rams' 2020 schedule is officially out, it's time to resume our offseason opponent breakdowns on theRams.com. The series concludes with the Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets.

2019

The Jets brought in a star running back, signing former Steeler Le'Veon Bell to a four-year contract, and a new head coach, Adam Gase. These additions brought some improvement – they raised their win total from 2018 by three games – but their 7-9 overall record left them with a third-place finish in the AFC East division and the No. 11 overall pick in the draft.

Changes

That high draft pick was used to select Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who ran an official 5.10-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. This was part of an offensive line overhaul which also included signing former Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant and former Broncos center Connor McGovern each to three-year deals.

Elsewhere on offense, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was signed to back up Sam Darnold.

The Jets also released cornerback Trumaine Johnson and allowed second-leading receiver Robby Anderson to walk as an unrestricted free agent. Anderson later signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach

Gase enters his second season as head coach of the Jets. Prior to joining the franchise, he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. Jets re-tooled offensive line

Having allowed the fourth-most sacks last season (52), it made sense that the Jets invested in better protection for starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

It's dependent on those new additions staying healthy, of course, but it will be interesting to see their impact and whether the Rams will be preparing for an improved Jets offensive line or a Jets offensive line that still looks the same as last year's by Week 15.

Related Content

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look the Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 Thursday Night Football opponent, the New England Patriots. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 and Week 17 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 Monday Night Football opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 10 home opponent and Week 16 road opponent, the Seattle Seahawks. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 road opponent, the Miami Dolphins.
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 Monday Night Football home opponent, the Chicago Bears. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 6 road opponent and Week 12 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 road opponent, the Washington Redskins. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 4 home opponent, the New York Giants. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent, the Buffalo Bills. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Rams' Week 2 opponent: the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Advertising