2022 Season Ticket Member FAQs

When is my 2022 Season Ticket payment due?
Members must sign up for a payment plan, or pay in full, by May 1st, 2022.
Are there additional fees for my seats?
There is a $2 per ticket per game Facility Fee and a $10 handling fee that you will see on your invoice.
I chose to have my 2021 account credit from selling tickets to roll over to 2022. Where do I see my account credit?
Account credit from the 2021 season will be available to view on 2022 invoices.
When is my Stadium Seat License (SSL) payment due?
If you are on a financing plan for your SSL, your SSL financing payment is charged annually on March 1st.
Am I able to transfer my SSL prior to paying for 2022 Season Tickets?
The transfer process is currently on hold. If you would like to be added to our waitlist for when transfers are available, please contact your service representative directly or contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or email info@rams.nfl.com.
Who can I speak with for questions on my SSL payments?
For questions regarding SSLs please contact your SSL coordinator or reach out to our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or email info@rams.nfl.com.
When will the 2022 NFL schedule be released?
The NFL schedule is typically released in May each year. We will update this page with the 2022 NFL schedule once posted.
Why are season ticket payments starting earlier than previous seasons?
By beginning the process earlier than previous seasons, we can provide our members with more options and flexibility in their payments. The due date remains the same as last year, May 1.
What Season Ticket Member benefits can I expect in 2022?
Season Ticket Members can look forward to an annual gift, a year-round Rams Fan Shop discount, exclusive experiences, and more! To learn more about your benefits, please click here.
Finding the Right Payment Option
Can I pay in full?
Yes, Members may pay in full. To review your invoice and submit payment, please log into your Rams Account manager by clicking here.
Are there payment plans available?
Yes, payment plans are available. Members can sign up for a monthly payment plan that will be automatically charged on the first of each month from November 1, 2021 (or whenever you sign up) through August 1, 2022. Any member already on a monthly auto-renewal payment plan from the 2021 season will automatically be renewed on a 12-month payment plan charging November 1, 2021 through October 1, 2022. On November 1, 2022 monthly payments for the following season automatically begin. To review your invoice and submit payment, please log into your Rams Account manager by clicking here.
Payment in Full Options:
- Pay Off Season Tickets Immediately - Members can select to have their payment processed in full today
- Pay Off Season Tickets on Deadline Day - The Deferred Pay in Full option schedules a future payment for May 1, 2022.
Both options can be selected today
Are there extra fees, or interest, associated with the payment plans?
Payment plans are interest-free and there are no fees associated with signing up for a payment plan.
What if full payment or the payment plans don't work for me?
If you have questions regarding payment options, please contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or info@rams.nfl.com.
Paying for My Tickets
How do I pay for my tickets?
To pay for your tickets please log into your Rams Account Manager by clicking here. Once logged in, please select your 2022 invoice for payment options.
Where can I view my invoice? Will my invoice include my account credit?
To view your invoice please log into your Rams Account Manager by clicking here. Once logged in, please select your 2022 invoice to view your balance and any 2021 account credit.
I believe there is a discrepancy on my invoice, or I have a general invoice question. Who should I contact?
If you have questions regarding your invoice, please contact our service team at 818-338-0011 or info@rams.nfl.com.
What types of payment are accepted?
All major credit cards are accepted (Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Discover). Members may also pay by check by making the check out to Los Angeles Rams and mailing to 29899 Agoura Road, Suite 210, Agoura Hills, CA, 91301.
For international cards, please contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or info@rams.nfl.com.
Can I pay with multiple credit cards?
Yes, you can split your payment between multiple credits cards through Account Manager.
Can I pay with cash?
No, cash is not accepted. If you have questions regarding payment options, please contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or info@rams.nfl.com
Managing My Payments
How do I pay for my tickets?
To pay for your tickets please log into your Rams Account Manager by clicking here. Once logged in, please select your 2022 invoice for payment options.
Accessing My Tickets
When can I manage my tickets?
Fully paid for tickets are typically available for management after the release of the season schedule.
Where can I access and manage my tickets?
Tickets can be accessed and managed through Rams Account Manager via the official Rams Mobile App, mobile web or desktop computer. Paid tickets can usually be managed around the time of schedule release, but exact timing may vary.
Updating My Account
I need to update my mailing address. Where can I do that?
Contact information can be updated in Rams Account Manager by clicking here. Once logged in, Members can access their profile under their name in the upper right corner of the page.
I need to update my email address. Where can I do that?
Contact information can be updated in Rams Account Manager by clicking here. Once logged in, Members can access their profile under their name in the upper right corner of the page.
I need to reset my Rams Account Manager password. Where can I do that?
Passwords can be reset, if lost or forgotten, by clicking here, selecting "sign in" in the upper right corner of the page, and then "forgot password".
Purchasing Parking
When can I purchase parking?
More information on parking will be available in the Summer of 2022. Please note that ability to purchase season parking is based on Membership Level. Unlike the ticket renewal process, parking is a new sales process each season, in order of SSL priority.
Will I have an assigned parking space?
Parking passes will allow access to specific parking zones, but Members will not receive a designated parking space.
Will my parking be the same for all future seasons?
Parking zones are subject to change annually due to the construction of the district surrounding SoFi Stadium. Access to season parking passes and zones are based on membership level.
COVID-19
What is the team's policy around COVID-19?
The Los Angeles Rams remain dedicated to the safety of our fans. We will continue to work with local and state officials, as well as the NFL, to create an environment to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Please check our Gameday page for the latest rules and regulations.
What options will I be given if fans are unable to attend games? Will I receive a refund?
If you are unable to attend games, you are able to resell, transfer, or donate your tickets through Rams Account Manager. Refunds are not offered if you can't make it to a game.
If fans are unable to attend a Rams game due to a local or national government mandate that does not allow fans to attend Rams games, refunds may be offered. Refunds will not be offered if fans are able to attend but must wear a mask and receive a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending.
What if I have concerns about attending games in 2022 due to COVID-19?
If you have questions or concerns about attending games in 2022 due to COVID-19, please contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or info@rams.nfl.com.