2022 Season Ticket Member FAQs

When is my 2022 Season Ticket payment due?

Members must sign up for a payment plan, or pay in full, by May 1st, 2022.

Are there additional fees for my seats?

There is a $2 per ticket per game Facility Fee and a $10 handling fee that you will see on your invoice.

I chose to have my 2021 account credit from selling tickets to roll over to 2022. Where do I see my account credit?

Account credit from the 2021 season will be available to view on 2022 invoices.

When is my Stadium Seat License (SSL) payment due?

If you are on a financing plan for your SSL, your SSL financing payment is charged annually on March 1st.

Am I able to transfer my SSL prior to paying for 2022 Season Tickets?

The transfer process is currently on hold. If you would like to be added to our waitlist for when transfers are available, please contact your service representative directly or contact our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or email info@rams.nfl.com.

Who can I speak with for questions on my SSL payments?

For questions regarding SSLs please contact your SSL coordinator or reach out to our service team at 818-338-0011 (and select option 2) or email info@rams.nfl.com.

When will the 2022 NFL schedule be released?

The NFL schedule is typically released in May each year. We will update this page with the 2022 NFL schedule once posted.

Why are season ticket payments starting earlier than previous seasons?

By beginning the process earlier than previous seasons, we can provide our members with more options and flexibility in their payments. The due date remains the same as last year, May 1.

What Season Ticket Member benefits can I expect in 2022?