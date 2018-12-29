Aaron Donald: "I Feel Like the Words 'Thank You' Ain't Enough. You've Got to Show It."

So would breaking Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan's overall sack record. Donald needs only 3.0 to tie, and 3.5 to pull ahead of the former Giant's mark, set back in 2001. And given that he recorded a 4.0-sack game in Week 7 against these upcoming 49ers, setting the record is not out of the realm of possibility.

However, that doesn't mean Donald is going to go out of the framework of the gameplan to get it.

"It would mean a lot, but I'm just gonna go out there and play football, try to do my part to help us to win because this is a big game for us this week," Donald said, simply.

But if Donald is going to be humble about it — which, truly, he always is — then it's best to let a teammate do the talking for him.