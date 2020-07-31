Friday, Jul 31, 2020 10:00 AM

Analysis: Five players to watch on the Rams defense as training camp opens

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Players officially reported to Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union earlier this week. As they gear up for a return to the practice field later next month, theRams.com takes a look at five of them to watch on defense.

Note: Choices and analysis reflect the author's alone and do not represent the views of the Rams coaching staff.

1) John Johnson III – Safety

Johnson said this spring that last year's season-ending shoulder injury had fully healed. Now healthy, training camp will be the first glimpse of what a Johnson and Taylor Rapp safety tandem will provide Brandon Staley's defense.

2) A'Shawn Robinson – Defensive tackle

The new addition to the Rams defensive line joins an already-talented and deep group and should provide value to the Rams' run defense. His 91.3 grade in that category in 2018 was the sixth-highest awarded to an interior defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus that season. Training camp will be the first opportunity to see that in action.

3) Leonard Floyd – Outside linebacker

Besides Robinson, Floyd was the other major free agency signing this offseason excluding returnees. When on-field work begins, Floyd will be reunited with Staley – who was his outside linebackers coach with the Bears in 2017 and 2018.

4) David Long Jr. – Cornerback

Injuries at the cornerback position afforded him more playing time late in the season, seeing 26 snaps against the 49ers in Week 16 and 52 against the Cardinals in Week 17. He should be one of the candidates competing for the No. 3 cornerback spot.

5) Travin Howard – Inside linebacker

After missing his rookie season due to injury, Howard made 19 total tackles and three pass breakups while playing in all 16 games in 2019. Like other candidates for the open competition at inside linebacker, he's a player to keep an eye on.

Related Content

Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to be held at California Lutheran University
news

Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union to be held at California Lutheran University

Rams training camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union will stay home this year. 
Quotes & Notes 8/4: Rams wrap up camp at UC Irvine 
news

Quotes & Notes 8/4: Rams wrap up camp at UC Irvine 

HC Sean McVay reviewed the second joint practice with the Chargers after the Rams' final walk-thru at UC Irvine on Sunday. 
Aaron Donald's presence at Rams training camp could lead to faster start in 2019
news

Aaron Donald's presence at Rams training camp could lead to faster start in 2019

DT Aaron Donald is the defending back-to-back AP Defensive Player of the Year, but if there's one area where one could be critical about his record-setting 2018, it's that it took four games for him to get his first sack. 
Quotes & Notes 7/30: Aqib Talib likes displaying his competitive nature at training camp
news

Quotes & Notes 7/30: Aqib Talib likes displaying his competitive nature at training camp

CB Aqib Talib is entering his 12th season in the NFL, but that doesn't change his effort on the field at camp. 
Quotes & Notes 7/24: Quarterbacks, rookies check in for 2019 training camp 
news

Quotes & Notes 7/24: Quarterbacks, rookies check in for 2019 training camp 

QB Jared Goff said he's excited to get going in his fourth season as Rams signal-callers and rookies checked in at 2019 training camp. 
Training Camp Report: Quick Hits From Day 16
news

Training Camp Report: Quick Hits From Day 16

Quick hits from the final day of Rams training camp at UC Irvine.

TRANSCRIPT: Sean McVay Last day of Training Camp Press Conference
news

TRANSCRIPT: Sean McVay Last day of Training Camp Press Conference

Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media at the end of the last day of the Ram's training camp.

TRANSCRIPT: McVay, Goff Day 15 Training Camp Press Conference
news

TRANSCRIPT: McVay, Goff Day 15 Training Camp Press Conference

Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff addressed the media at the conclusion of Day 15.

Training Camp Report: Everything You Need to Know From Day 15
news

Training Camp Report: Everything You Need to Know From Day 15

The Rams wrapped up their penultimate practice at UC Irvine on Wednesday. Catch up on the top takeaways from Day 15.

Training Camp Report: Top Takeaways from Day 14
news

Training Camp Report: Top Takeaways from Day 14

Day 14 of Rams Camp marked the team's last in full pads. Catch up on what you missed from the field.
TRANSCRIPT: Sean McVay Day 14 Training Camp Press Conference
news

TRANSCRIPT: Sean McVay Day 14 Training Camp Press Conference

After Day 14 of the Rams' training camp, head coach Sean McVay addressed the media.

Advertising