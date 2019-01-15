Anderson ahead of NFC title game: "I always believed in my ability and what I can do."

"It's how you handle things," Anderson said when asked if he could have imagined the status quo. "For myself, I just always kept my head down and kept pushing. I always believed in my ability and what I could do."

Now in striking distance of a seriously big ring, Anderson's effectiveness as Ram has evolved, thanks to the return of Gurley.

The pair flipped the script on the Cowboys in their first game taking the field rushing in tandem in the Divisional round. Anderson and Gurley became the first pair of Rams rushers in franchise history to each pick up at least 100 yards on the ground in a playoff game.