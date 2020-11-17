Andrew Whitworth's knee injury not season-ending, but will put him on injured reserve

Nov 16, 2020 at 06:45 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth avoided a season-ending knee injury, but the setback will land him on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay told reporters during his Monday evening video conference.

"Whitworth had a grade 3 MCL/PCL, it will probably be something where he's out for a handful of time," McVay said. "Whether that be six weeks, whether that ends up being eight weeks, you don't really know. ... We were all worried it was for sure going to be season ending, and that's not going to be the case. So, the big fella came out with about as good as it could be given the way that it looked, but we will place him on IR at some point this week."

Whitworth went down with the knee injury with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter and had to be carted back to the locker room. He was replaced by Joe Noteboom. Noteboom, who had just been activated to the 53-man roster off injured reserve last week, "did an excellent job" on Sunday, according to McVay, and will remain the starting left tackle while Whitworth recovers.

Prior to the injury, Whitworth had been playing some of the best football of his 15-year NFL career. He has started every game with the Rams since signing with them in 2017.

"It's tough," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said postgame. "With everything that he's put on the line for all of us, you never want to see that happen."

For the time being, Whitworth is trying to make something positive out of an adverse situation, viewing it as an opportunity to find new ways to lead his Rams teammates.

Additionally, safety Taylor Rapp (knee) suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, while kicker Kai Forbath suffered a lateral ankle sprain. McVay said those two will also be placed on injured reserve. Rapp is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, but no timetable was specified for Forbath. Surgery is not planned for Whitworth, Forbath or Rapp's injuries at this time.

With Forbath headed to injured reserve, McVay said the Rams will be bringing in veteran Matt Gay to compete with Austin MacGinnis for that starting job. MacGinnis was re-signed to the practice squad on Oct. 28 and was part of the initial competition with Lirim Hajrullahu and Samuel Sloman in training camp in August.

McVay also said outside linebacker Samson Ebukam is dealing with ankle inflammation but "should be okay."

Related Content

news

McVay: Plan is for Jordan Fuller "to be ready to roll," A'Shawn Robinson expected to make Rams debut vs. Seahawks

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on rookie safety Jordan Fuller and discusses defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's anticipated debut heading into Week 10. 
news

McVay: Darrell Henderson Jr. "is good," Jalen Ramsey "feeling better"

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey heading into the bye week. 
news

McVay: Terrell Burgess out for remainder of 2020 season with broken ankle

Rams safety Terrell Burgess will miss the remainder of his rookie season after sustaining a broken ankle against the Bears in Week 7, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. 
news

McVay expects Tyler Higbee and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be able to play Monday night vs. Bears

Rams head coach Sean McVay updates the status of tight end Tyler Higbee (hand) and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (thigh) after they appeared on the Week 7 injury report.
news

McVay: Short-term IR for Jordan Fuller, surgery for Ogbo Okoronkwo

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo's injuries.
news

McVay "hopeful" Micah Kiser will play this week against 49ers, expects more clarity on Jordan Fuller and Obo Okoronkwo on Wednesday

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides updates on the statuses of linebacker Micah Kiser, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Obo Okoronkwo heading into Week 6. 
news

McVay: Micah Kiser day-to-day after sustaining "minor" strains in groin and pec against Giants

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Micah Kiser, linebacker Kenny Young and offensive lineman Bobby Evans who each sustained injuries coming out of Sunday's game against the Giants. 
news

McVay doesn't expect injuries sustained by Jordan Fuller, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Josh Reynolds to impact their availability vs. Giants

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on the statuses of safety Jordan Fuller, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and running back Cam Akers as they begin preparing for the Giants. 
news

McVay: Joe Noteboom out for Bills game, Cam Akers day-to-day, Brown will be available

Speaking with reporters during his weekly Monday video conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the latest on running back Cam Akers (ribs), Joe Noteboom (calf) and Malcolm Brown (finger). 
news

ILB Travin Howard to miss rest of season with torn meniscus

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday inside linebacker Travin Howard has a torn meniscus that will require season-ending surgery.
news

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on DT A'Shawn Robinson on Sunday.

Advertising