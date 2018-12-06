Andrew Whitworth Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth is one of 32 nominees for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, announced on Thursday.
The award is one the league's top individual honors and is presented to an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, per the NFL release.
"This year's nominees have used their platforms to transform communities across the country," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are proud of their work and celebrate their dedication and impact through this award."
Whitworth has devoted his professional life to football and used his platform to give back throughout his career. Most recently, the left tackle and father of four spearheaded the Rams' efforts to give back to their Thousand Oaks, Calif. community, by donating his game check to those affected by the Borderline Shooting in November.
"It's one of the most amazing parts of what I get to do playing NFL football, is to have the ability to really pay it forward, and realize that this is a game that's blessed me so much, and over and over again," Whitworth said this week. "And if I can do anything to put a smile or make somebody's day better, I feel like, to me, that's more worth [it] than anything in the world."
Additionally in 2018, Whitworth has donated to the 'First Quarter for Literacy' campaign, started by Eagles defensive end Chris Long, donated 600 bikes in the 'Grape Street Bike Giveaway,' and serves as the Rams' 2018 Social Justice Committee chair. Whitworth also chaired the Make-A-Wish Tri-County event in the Fall, serving children of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties in California.
Whitworth will wear a 'Man of the Year' helmet decal beginning Week 14 against the Bears and throughout the remainder of the season in recognition of his efforts on and off the field.
The winner of the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors event, airing the eve of Super Bowl LIII on CBS.
