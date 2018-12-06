Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Andrew Whitworth Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Dec 06, 2018 at 06:00 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

MOTY_16x9

Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth is one of 32 nominees for the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, announced on Thursday.

The award is one the league's top individual honors and is presented to an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, per the NFL release.

"This year's nominees have used their platforms to transform communities across the country," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are proud of their work and celebrate their dedication and impact through this award."

181009_Make_A_Wish_HU_147
HIRO UENO

Whitworth has devoted his professional life to football and used his platform to give back throughout his career. Most recently, the left tackle and father of four spearheaded the Rams' efforts to give back to their Thousand Oaks, Calif. community, by donating his game check to those affected by the Borderline Shooting in November.

"It's one of the most amazing parts of what I get to do playing NFL football, is to have the ability to really pay it forward, and realize that this is a game that's blessed me so much, and over and over again," Whitworth said this week. "And if I can do anything to put a smile or make somebody's day better, I feel like, to me, that's more worth [it] than anything in the world."

Additionally in 2018, Whitworth has donated to the 'First Quarter for Literacy' campaign, started by Eagles defensive end Chris Long, donated 600 bikes in the 'Grape Street Bike Giveaway,' and serves as the Rams' 2018 Social Justice Committee chair. Whitworth also chaired the Make-A-Wish Tri-County event in the Fall, serving children of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties in California.

Whitworth will wear a 'Man of the Year' helmet decal beginning Week 14 against the Bears and throughout the remainder of the season in recognition of his efforts on and off the field.

The winner of the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the NFL Honors event, airing the eve of Super Bowl LIII on CBS.

PHOTOS: Andrew Whitworth in the Community

The Los Angeles Rams have named Andrew Whitworth as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. See photos of Andrew's contribution in the community.

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) meets families impacted by the Borderline tragedy following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
1 / 16

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) meets families impacted by the Borderline tragedy following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) meets families impacted by the Borderline tragedy following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
2 / 16

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) meets families impacted by the Borderline tragedy following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth take a moment after the game to meet with First Responders and Thousand Oaks victims and families as the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams win 54 -51 on NFL Monday Night Football Week 11 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
3 / 16

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and Offensive tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth take a moment after the game to meet with First Responders and Thousand Oaks victims and families as the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams win 54 -51 on NFL Monday Night Football Week 11 football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) attends the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
4 / 16

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) attends the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), offensive guard Jamon Brown (68), mascot Rampage, and wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
5 / 16

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6), offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77), offensive guard Jamon Brown (68), mascot Rampage, and wish recipient Gilbert at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gift Make a Wish recipient Gilbert with two tickets to Superbowl 53 at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
6 / 16

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gift Make a Wish recipient Gilbert with two tickets to Superbowl 53 at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) grants Make a Wish recipient Gilbert's wish at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
7 / 16

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) grants Make a Wish recipient Gilbert's wish at the Night for Wishes event at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif on October 8th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
170912_Character_Camp_HU_077
8 / 16
Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
9 / 16

Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
10 / 16

Los Angeles Rams Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth at the NFL Play 60 Character Camp, Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
11 / 16

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
12 / 16

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
13 / 16

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)
14 / 16

Left Tackle Andrew Whitworth of The Los Angeles Rams gives away over 600 bikes and helmets to Grape Street Elementary Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.(Rams/Hiro Ueno)

(L to R) Andrew Whitworth, Jackie Slater, and Head Coach Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams host an invite only Draft Countdown Party for Season Ticket Members with players, coaches, and front office staff in attendance at Otium. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 in Downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)
15 / 16

(L to R) Andrew Whitworth, Jackie Slater, and Head Coach Sean McVay as the Los Angeles Rams host an invite only Draft Countdown Party for Season Ticket Members with players, coaches, and front office staff in attendance at Otium. Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 in Downtown Los Angeles, CA. (Rams/Hiro Ueno)

Actor Taran Killam interviews Jamon Brown, Andrew Whitworth, and Jackie Slater at the Inaugural 2018 Draft party in downtown Los Angeles, April 25, 2018. Photo by: Daniel Bowyer/Rams
16 / 16

Actor Taran Killam interviews Jamon Brown, Andrew Whitworth, and Jackie Slater at the Inaugural 2018 Draft party in downtown Los Angeles, April 25, 2018. Photo by: Daniel Bowyer/Rams

