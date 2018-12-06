Andrew Whitworth Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Whitworth has devoted his professional life to football and used his platform to give back throughout his career. Most recently, the left tackle and father of four spearheaded the Rams' efforts to give back to their Thousand Oaks, Calif. community, by donating his game check to those affected by the Borderline Shooting in November.

"It's one of the most amazing parts of what I get to do playing NFL football, is to have the ability to really pay it forward, and realize that this is a game that's blessed me so much, and over and over again," Whitworth said this week. "And if I can do anything to put a smile or make somebody's day better, I feel like, to me, that's more worth [it] than anything in the world."

Additionally in 2018, Whitworth has donated to the 'First Quarter for Literacy' campaign, started by Eagles defensive end Chris Long, donated 600 bikes in the 'Grape Street Bike Giveaway,' and serves as the Rams' 2018 Social Justice Committee chair. Whitworth also chaired the Make-A-Wish Tri-County event in the Fall, serving children of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties in California.

Whitworth will wear a 'Man of the Year' helmet decal beginning Week 14 against the Bears and throughout the remainder of the season in recognition of his efforts on and off the field.