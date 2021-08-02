Aqib Talib joins Mina Kimes & Andrew Siciliano in ABC7 Los Angeles booth as color analyst

When the Los Angeles Rams host SoFi Stadium's first NFL game with fans on August 14th to kick off the Preseason, a new combination of familiar faces will come together to bring the game to fans watching across Southern California. For the first time since the team's return to Los Angeles, Rams preseason games will be broadcast locally on ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and will also be streamed for free on therams.com. Live streams can be accessed via desktop, mobile web and the Rams Mobile app. In addition, ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM will once again bring Rams fans the full season (preseason and regular season) of games.

New this year, former Rams cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler AQIB TALIB will join ESPN's MINA KIMES and NFL Network's ANDREW SICILIANO in the booth. Siciliano, who spends his NFL Sundays as host of DirecTV's RedZone, will handle play-by-play duties for a fifth year. An analyst, commentator and writer for ESPN, Kimes will be back in the Rams booth for her second preseason, joining 12-year NFL veteran Talib as color commentators. ABC7 sports reporter CURT SANDOVAL will provide insight from the sidelines.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Rams preseason broadcast team, and work alongside Andrew and Mina," said Talib. "The Rams were one of my favorite teams that I had the opportunity to play for and I'm pumped to be back."

Los Angeles' 2021 preseason begins Saturday, August 14 when the Rams host the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (7:00 PM PT). The Rams will then play host to the Raiders in Week 2 (Saturday, August 21, 7:00 PM PT), before rounding out their preseason slate in Denver (Saturday, August 28, 6:05 PM PT) in Week 3.

"We are thrilled to partner with ABC7 as we host the first NFL game with fans at the Rams House on Sunday, August 14 and throughout the rest of the preseason," said Rams VP & GM, Media MARISSA DALY. "To make this season even bigger, we are excited to have the legendary Aqib Talib join Mina and Andrew in the booth for the first time. Combined with J.B, MJD, D'Marco, Troy and Ricardo calling the game on radio, our amazing Legends joining ABC7's pregame show, and many others, we are grateful to have so many dynamic voices bringing Rams football to our fans during this historic season."

As the Rams' official preseason television partner, ABC7 will provide the Los Angeles market with telecasts of all Rams preseason games.

"As the most-watched station in Southern California, ABC7 is the perfect fit and proud partner of the Rams to provide the best place to watch the preseason games on television," said CHERYL FAIR, president and general manager of KABC. "We are also immensely pleased that our partnership extends beyond football and throughout the year as we partner on community activations that will provide support and resources to our diverse communities across the southland."

ABC7's pregame show will air a half-hour before each game. ABC7 sports anchor ROB FUKUZAKI will be joined by Rams Legends for pregame and coverage throughout the Preseason. Rams former tight end and Super Bowl Champion ROLAND WILLIAMS and Hall of Famer JACKIE SLATER will provide an inside look into the upcoming games complete with player profiles, live interviews from the booth and sideline updates from Sandoval. ABC7 is also producing the halftime show and will air a one-hour postgame show which will provide game breakdown, film analysis and press conference look-ins with Head Coach SEAN McVAY and select Rams players.

In addition to the Los Angeles local broadcast on ABC7, Rams preseason football will extend to households throughout California, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Below is a comprehensive list of affiliate stations airing Rams preseason football. Please check your local listings in these markets for complete game coverage or visit www.therams.com for further information.

· KOAT ABC 7 - Albuquerque, NM

KBFX FOX 58 – Bakersfield, CA

KFRE CW 59 – Fresno/Visalia, CA

KDFX FOX 11 – Palm Springs, CA

KKFX FOX 11 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA

KSWB FOX 5 – San Diego, CA

KHON FOX 2 – Honolulu, HI

KJZZ 14 – Salt Lake City, UT

KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV

KYUR ABC 13 – Anchorage, AK

KATN ABC 2 – Fairbanks, AK

KJUD ABC 8 – Juneau, AK

For a sixth year, ESPNLA 710 AM and Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM will bring games to fans all season.

93.1 JACK FM, the official FM partner of the Los Angeles Rams, will once again be simulcasting all Rams regular season games.

J.B. LONG (play-by-play announcer), MAURICE JONES-DREW (color analyst) and D'MARCO FARR (sideline reporter) will broadcast every Rams game live on ESPNLA 710 AM, the Rams' official home and flagship English radio partner.

On gamedays, ESPNLA 710 AM will broadcast a two-hour pregame show, the halftime show, and two-hour postgame show featuring TRAVIS RODGERS and KIRK MORRISON.

TROY SANTIAGO as play-by-play announcer and RICARDO LOPEZ as color analyst will return on Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM, the Rams' official Spanish language flagship radio station.

ESPNLA 710's broadcast of Rams games will air on the following affiliates:

KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA

KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA

KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA

KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA

KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM's game broadcasts will air on the following affiliates:

· KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA

· KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA

· KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA

· KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA

· KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

