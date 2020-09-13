Brian Allen, Treymane Anchrum Jr. inactive for Rams-Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Offensive linemen Brian Allen and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are among the Rams' inactives for their season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. They are joined by rookie tight end Bryce Hopkins, rookie wide receiver Trishton Jackson, rookie running back Raymond Calais and rookie defensive lineman Eric Banks.

For the Cowboys, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) is inactive – as expected since he was already ruled out on the final injury report this week.

On Saturday, each team activated one player from their respective practice squads to their Active Lists: Defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (Rams) and defensive back Brandon Carr (Cowboys). Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive list.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OL Brian Allen

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Raymond Calais

DL Eric Banks

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Ben DiNucci

CB Jourdan Lewis

S Reggie Robinson

LB Luke Gifford

G Connor McGovern