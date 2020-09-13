Brian Allen, Treymane Anchrum Jr. inactive for Rams-Cowboys

Sep 13, 2020 at 04:12 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Offensive linemen Brian Allen and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are among the Rams' inactives for their season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. They are joined by rookie tight end Bryce Hopkins, rookie wide receiver Trishton Jackson, rookie running back Raymond Calais and rookie defensive lineman Eric Banks.

For the Cowboys, cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) is inactive – as expected since he was already ruled out on the final injury report this week.

On Saturday, each team activated one player from their respective practice squads to their Active Lists: Defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (Rams) and defensive back Brandon Carr (Cowboys). Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), teams are allowed to elevate up to two practice squad players per week the day before the game for a maximum of 55 players on the Active/Inactive list.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

OL Brian Allen

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Raymond Calais

DL Eric Banks

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Ben DiNucci

CB Jourdan Lewis

S Reggie Robinson

LB Luke Gifford

G Connor McGovern

TE Sean McKeon

Related Content

Hill, Okoronkwo, Havenstein inactive for Rams-Cardinals
news

Hill, Okoronkwo, Havenstein inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Inactives for Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
Zuerlein active, Havenstein inactive for Rams-49ers
news

Zuerlein active, Havenstein inactive for Rams-49ers

Inactives for the Week 16 Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers matchup.
Rob Havenstein inactive for Rams against Cowboys
news

Rob Havenstein inactive for Rams against Cowboys

Inactives for the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. 
Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett inactive for Rams-Seahawks on SNF
news

Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett inactive for Rams-Seahawks on SNF

A look at the inactives for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.
Everett, Havenstein, Williams inactive for Rams-Cardinals
news

Everett, Havenstein, Williams inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Inactives for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. 
Woods active for Rams-Ravens on Monday Night Football
news

Woods active for Rams-Ravens on Monday Night Football

A look at the inactives list for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
WR Robert Woods inactive for Rams against Bears
news

WR Robert Woods inactive for Rams against Bears

Inactives for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears. 
Natson active, Cooks, Hager inactive for Rams at Steelers
news

Natson active, Cooks, Hager inactive for Rams at Steelers

Inactives for Sunday's game between the Rams and the Steelers in Pittsburgh. 
Malcolm Brown, Bryce Hager inactive for Rams vs. Bengals in London
news

Malcolm Brown, Bryce Hager inactive for Rams vs. Bengals in London

Inactives for Los Angeles' Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Todd Gurley active for Week 7 matchup at Falcons
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, RB Todd Gurley active for Week 7 matchup at Falcons

Inactives for Los Angeles' Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
RB Todd Gurley, CB Aqib Talib inactive for Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers
news

RB Todd Gurley, CB Aqib Talib inactive for Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers

Inactives for Los Angeles' Week 6 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertising